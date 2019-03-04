Cooking time
10 minutes
Recipe category
Dessert
Recipe cuisine
Intercontinental
Cooking method
None
Recipe Yield
1 glass
Instructions
- Wash the strawberries and chop them into smaller pieces.
- Pop them into your blender or food processor.
- Scoop some vanilla ice cream to give it the sweet taste and Greek-style yoghurt for thickness (if using) into the blender. Pop in some ice cubes too.
- Turn on the blender to low and keep pouring whole milk through the peep hole at intervals till your desired thickness is achieved. Then, turn off your blender.
Serve cool, with cookies or with whole strawberries.