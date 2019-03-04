Cooking time

10 minutes

Recipe category

Dessert

Recipe cuisine

Intercontinental

Cooking method

None

Recipe Yield

1 glass

Instructions

  1. Wash the strawberries and chop them into smaller pieces.
  2. Pop them into your blender or food processor.
  3. Scoop some vanilla ice cream to give it the sweet taste and Greek-style yoghurt for thickness (if using) into the blender. Pop in some ice cubes too.
  4. Turn on the blender to low and keep pouring whole milk through the peep hole at intervals till your desired thickness is achieved. Then, turn off your blender.

Serve cool, with cookies or with whole strawberries.