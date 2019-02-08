Ingredients
Cooking time
45 minutes
Recipe category
Main meal
Recipe cuisine
Foreign
Cooking method
Baking
Recipe Yield
8 servings
Instructions
- Boil spaghetti in adequate water till soft. Drain.
- At the same time, fry the beef along with sliced onions and green pepper over medium heat. Add garlic and allow to cook for 1 minute. Stir in the soups, water and mushrooms.
- Add the spaghetti and 1 cup cheese to beef mixture. Transfer into your baking dish and sprinkle remaining cheese on top.
- Place, uncovered, in an oven at 350° and bake for 20-25 minutes or until cheese is melted.
Your beef spaghetti casserole is ready! Serve warm.