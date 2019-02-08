Beef spaghetti casserole [Taste of Home]
Ingredients 

Cooking time

45 minutes

Recipe category

Main meal

Recipe cuisine

Foreign

Cooking method

Baking

Recipe Yield

8 servings

Instructions

  1. Boil spaghetti in adequate water till soft. Drain.
  2. At the same time, fry the beef along with sliced onions and green pepper over medium heat. Add garlic and allow to cook for 1 minute. Stir in the soups, water and mushrooms.
  3. Add the spaghetti and 1 cup cheese to beef mixture. Transfer into your baking dish and sprinkle remaining cheese on top.
  4. Place, uncovered, in an oven at 350° and bake for 20-25 minutes or until cheese is melted.

Your beef spaghetti casserole is ready! Serve warm.