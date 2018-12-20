Enjoy these pancakes with the Nigerian twist for breakfast.
Cooking time
20 minutes
Recipe category
Breakfast/Dessert
Recipe cuisine
Intercontinental
Cooking method
Frying
Recipe Yield
8 servings
Ingredients
- 2/3 cup of all purpose flour
- 1 tbsp sugar
- 1/2 tbsp salt
- 1 cup of water
- 2 eggs
- 2 tbsp powdered milk
- 2 red peppers (chopped)
- 1/2 medium sized onion
- 2 tbsp margarine or vegetable
Instructions
- Sieve your all purpose flour into a bowl. Make a well in the middle.
- Dilute your milk in the cup of water and pour into the well made in the flour. Mix till you get a smooth batter.
- Crack eggs in another bowl and whisk. Pour into the batter and add sugar and salt. Mix well till you get a smooth runny batter. The more eggs or milk you add, the thinner your pancake batter, and will determine how thin your pancakes come out.
- Add your chopped onions and peppers. Stir till incorporated.
- Heat a pan of a bit of the margarine or oil.
- Pour in the quantity of batter you want to fry e.g 1 cooking spoon, to make a circle in the pan. Cook on low heat for about a minute and flip to the other side and cook for another 30 seconds.
- Repeat till all the batter is done.
Your Nigerian spicy pancake is ready! Serve with maple syrup.