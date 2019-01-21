Ingredients
- White or milk chocolate (melted)
- 400g dark chocolate (finely chopped)
- 2 tbsp coconut oil
- Raspberries
- Hazelnuts
- 100ml cream
- 100ml Baileys chocolat luxe
- Ice cube tray
Cooking time
40 minutes
Recipe category
Dessert
Recipe cuisine
Intercontinental
Cooking method
None
Recipe Yield
21 servings
Instructions
- Put the melted white chocolate in a piping bag and drizzle across the ice cube tray being sure to get across all sides. Set both aside in a freezer and chill for 10 minutes.
- In a microwavable jug, pour 100g of dark chocolate and add the coconut oil. Microwave on high for 2 minutes until completely melted.
- Pour into the ice cube tray and tilt tray in all directions, allowing chocolate to cover the sides, then flip tray upside down to let excess chocolate drip out. Set aside to refrigerate for 5 minutes.
- Mix the cream and Baileys Chocolate Luxe together and microwave until steaming.
- In a large bowl, add the rest of the dark chocolate. Pour the steaming cream mixture over chocolate and let sit for minute, then combine until smooth.
- In the chilled ice cube tray, fill 1/3 with chocolate mixture from Step 5, then add whatever filling (raspberry or nuts) to each. Cover with the chocolate mixture and smooth over.
- Chill the tray until set about 15-20 minutes.
- Pop chocolates out carefully and trim excess chocolate if needed.
Your chocolate truffles are ready! Serve chilled.