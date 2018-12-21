Cooking time
50 minutes
Recipe category
Main dish
Recipe cuisine
Intercontinental
Cooking method
Frying
Recipe Yield
4 servings
Ingredients
- 3 cups of good quality basmati rice
- 1/4 cup of vegetable oil
- 2 seasoning cubes
- 1 tsp salt (to taste)
- 2 tsp curry
- 1 tsp thyme
- Carrot, peas, cabbage, sweetcorn (to desire)
- ¼ cup chopped spring onion
- 1 cup precooked shrimps or chopped chicken (optional)
- ½ teaspoons crushed red pepper/ black pepper
Instructions
- Pour 2 cups of water and a little oil into a pot and bring to boil. Sprinkle in a seasoning cube, some salt, curry powder and thyme.
- Wash rice until water stops being cloudy.
- Reduce heat and add the rice into the pot. Allow to cook for 18-20 minutes, depending on how soft you like your rice. Turn off heat, fluff the rice with fork to separate the grains and set aside to cool.
- In a big pan or pot, add remaining cooking oil, diced onions, minced garlic and ginger and saute until fragrant and translucent.
- Add your red pepper and saute for about 1 minute, then add in your spring onions and mixed vegetables, and cook for 2 minutes.
- Add in the shrimps/shredded chicken, some salt to taste and cooled rice.
- Use wooden spoon to stir and cook for 3-5 minutes.
Your basmati fried rice is ready! Serve with plantains.