Cooking time

1 hour 20 minutes

Recipe category

Dessert/ Snack

Recipe cuisine

Local

Cooking method

Baking

Recipe Yield

8 servings

Instructions

  1. Preheat the Oven to 350 F
  2. Grease and Flour the Baking Pan and set aside
  3. Combine the Flour, Salt and Baking powder and set aside
  4. Mash or blend the Plantains
  5. Cream together the Butter and Sugar for 2 to 3 minutes
  6. Add the Yogurt and cream it together. Add the eggs one at a time and cream together as well.
  7. Combine the wet ingredients together with the dry ingredient and fold a couple of times
  8. Pour the batter into the prepared baking Pan. Smooth out the surface of the batter and bake for 50 minutes to 1 hr or till a tester or toothpick inserted into the middle of the cake comes out clean.

This recipe first appeared on ChefLolasKitchen.com