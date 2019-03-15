Cooking time
1 hour 20 minutes
Recipe category
Dessert/ Snack
Recipe cuisine
Local
Cooking method
Baking
Recipe Yield
8 servings
Instructions
- Preheat the Oven to 350 F
- Grease and Flour the Baking Pan and set aside
- Combine the Flour, Salt and Baking powder and set aside
- Mash or blend the Plantains
- Cream together the Butter and Sugar for 2 to 3 minutes
- Add the Yogurt and cream it together. Add the eggs one at a time and cream together as well.
- Combine the wet ingredients together with the dry ingredient and fold a couple of times
- Pour the batter into the prepared baking Pan. Smooth out the surface of the batter and bake for 50 minutes to 1 hr or till a tester or toothpick inserted into the middle of the cake comes out clean.
This recipe first appeared on ChefLolasKitchen.com