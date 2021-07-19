How to make your own cake

2 hours

Recipe category

Appetizer

Recipe cuisine

Nigerian

Cooking method

Baking

Nutrition

100 gram of cake contains 257 calories, 0.3g fat

Recipe ingredients

Recipe instruction

1. Use some butter to grease your baking pan and dust it with some flour then put it aside.

Note: The purpose of butter greasing and flouring of your pan is to prevent the cake from sticking to the pan. It makes it easy for you to bring out the cake from the pan without denting the cake.

2. Mix your flour, baking powder and nutmeg in a bowl. Set it aside when you’re done.

3. Add the butter together with the sugar in the mixing bowl and cream it together until it’s smooth fluffy and creamy

Note: your butter must be at room temperature.

4. Break all the eggs into a different bowl and whisk them to a smooth blend.

5. Add the whisked eggs into the mixing bowl and mix together with the cream.

6. Mix in the Vanilla as well

7. Alternate the addition of flour and milk until it’s well combined

8. Pour the cake batter into the prepared pan.

9. Transfer the cake to the preheated oven and bake for 1 hr 30 mins to 2 hrs.

10. Open the oven and insert a toothpick in the center of the cake. Your cake is done if the toothpick comes out clean.

Recipe Yield

About Nigerian cake

The Nigerian cake which is more like the pound cake is simple and sweet. As a matter of fact, not too many things are required for its making.