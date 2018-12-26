Ever since its premiere on the 21st of December, every conversation in Lagos has been about Queen Moremi the Musical, a gripping story of the heroic queen warrior of Yoruba land.

After the casts hit the stage, kicking off a spectacular run that has made the musical play one of the most sold out theater shows of all time, Bolanle Austen-Peters was all smiles as the entire hall shouted “Moremi Moremi Moremi!”.

With the best reviews from a well tribe-diversified audience which is one of the beauties of the show. The fact that not only the Yorubas had the best of reviews to say but even the non-yorubas want to come for a re-watch of the great musical. As for the Pulse review, we call it an ancient story that is perfect for these times.

The star studded musical gets the audience reliving our very beautiful heritage and culture. Queen Moremi the Musical is gradually creating awareness to our history, roots and has been a wake up call for the youths in the country, especially females who can look at Moremi as a feminist icon.

“The strength, bravery, resilience, selflessness of Queen Moremi Ajasoro is highly contagious and we are more than excited that the musical was not just a mere form of entertainment for the audience but an educative realization that you can take an independent action towards the redemption of the societal setbacks.”

Not only did the premiere offer more untold stories of the Queen Warrior, it also put a spotlight on Tosin Adeyemi, who plays the role Moremi, everyone talked about how energetically and flawlessly she delivered. She kept the audience wowed with all the live action of her performance as the queen warrior.

The adventures of the Queen Warrior demanded a fitting soundtrack, and Bolanle Austen-Peters clearly made the music of Queen Moremi the Musical a high priority.

Months before Queen Moremi the Musical arrived on stage, Bolanle Austen-Peters sent her musical team to the House of Oduduwa in Ile-Ife, Osun State to create the musical score from the roots where Moremi Ajasoro was born and lived.

The anticipated command performance for the Father of the Yoruba’s, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwunsi held on Sunday the 23rd, the stage was graced by Tosin Adeyemi’s Moremi, Omotola Jalade’s Esinmirin, Femi Branch’s Olu-Ugbo, Bamike Olawunmi and others, also in attendance were several dignitaries: Hon Min Lai Mohammed, Hon Abike Dabiri Erewa, Mr Jimi Agbaje, H.E Mrs Olufunso Amosun, Erelu Dosunmu, Chief Onikepo Akande who graced the Terrakulture Hall.

The most emotional moment of the night was when Esimirin told Moremi that it was Ela her only son that was to be used as a sacrificial appeasement to the gods after her successful liberation for her people against the raffia bush enemies.

Another highlight of the musical was the roaring of the bush king, Olu-Ugbo and his people, the dramatic tune could scare one from miles away. By the amazement on the faces of the audience, one can tell they all had a super swell time by the actors who brought their A-game.

According to House of Oduduwa, Rejuvenee & Bolanle Austen-Peters, Queen Moremi the Musical is on a pace to overtake the best of musicals as regards the show ticket sales. Global ambassador to the Queen Moremi initiative, Princess Ronke Ademuliyi said that its of an higher probability that the show would make a comeback on stage after this season because of the overwhelming reaction and response the audience in general gave.