As we anticipate the musical based on the gripping story of one of Yoruba's greatest queens, Queen Moremi, the cast storm the Ooni's Palace to perform a snippet of the upcoming show.

As the dates to the most anticipated theater show this December draw closer, casts of the nation-famous musical stormed the Royal Palace of Ile-Ife Osun State, Queen Moremi Ajasoro’s origin to perform a snippet of the upcoming show to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwunsi and the ambassador to the Moremi Initiative, Princess Ronke Ademuliyi.

While most of them performed in their attires as natives of the Yoruba Land, others thrilled with the cultural musicals in the western attires.

The impromptu performance was full of excitement for the audience at the Royal House. The energy of the casts was so infectious, that the Ooni of Ife could not wait to watch the full musical performance with his special guests.

The song, led by Ayoola Ayolola, a cast member, reached such a powerful crescendo to the amazement of Ooni of Ife.

In attendance of the endorsement of the musical by his imperial majesty the Ooni of Ife were some of the stars set to feature in the forthcoming musical; Ayoola Ayolola, Bimbo Manuel, Femi Branch, Deyemi Okanlawon, Tosin Adeyemi, Gbenga Titiloye, Rotimi Adelegan, Ibukun Fasunhan, Lanre Ajayi, Kehinde Bankole and Kehinde Oretimehin.

Come December 21st - January 2nd at the Terrakulture, Victoria Island Lagos, the live performances of the musical will star the likes of Omotola Jalade as Esinmirin, Kehinde Bankole as Moremi, Bamike "Bambam" Olawunmi, Femi Branch as Olu-Ugbo, Bimbo Manuel as Ooni Obawinrin Alaiyemore, Tosin Adeyemi as Moremi, Rotimi Adelegan as Ooni Oranmiyan, Kunle Afolayan as Ooni Oranmiyan and Kemi Lala Akindoju as Esinmirin.

Anticipate!