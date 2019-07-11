Hibiscus tea (Zobo) has

It is a very popular beverage throughout the world and is often used as a medicinal tea. Hibiscus flowers have various names and are known as “Roselle” in some places.

Hibiscus tea also known as Zobo in Nigeria is ruby red in colour and has a sour taste. Therefore, it is also known as sour tea and has a flavour similar to cranberry.

Health benefits

The health benefits include its ability to treat high blood pressure, high cholesterol, disturbed the digestive and immune system, and inflammatory problems as well.

It helps cure liver diseases and reduces the risk of cancer. It can also speed up the metabolism and help in healthy, gradual weight loss. It is rich in vitamin C, minerals, and antioxidants and helps in the treatment of hypertension and anxiety.

The benefits of Hibiscus tea includes:

1. Manages Blood Pressure

Consuming zobo lowers the blood pressure in pre-hypertensive and mildly hypertensive adults. A study conducted by Odigie IP suggests that it has antihypertensive and cardioprotective properties, which can be beneficial for people suffering from hypertension and those at high risks of cardiovascular diseases.

2. Lowers Cholesterol

It helps to lower the levels of (bad) LDL cholesterol from the body, thereby helping to protect against heart diseases and protecting blood vessels from damage. The hypolipidemic and hypoglycemic properties of hibiscus tea can be beneficial for those who suffer from blood sugar disorders like diabetes.

3. Protects Liver

Research studies have also suggested that the antioxidant properties of hibiscus tea also helps in treating liver diseases. Antioxidants help protect your body from diseases because they neutralize the free radicals present in body tissues and cells. Hibiscus tea could increase your lifespan by maintaining good overall health.

4. Contains Anti-cancer Properties

Hibiscus tea contains hibiscus protocatechuic acid which has anti-tumour and antioxidant properties. Hibiscus slows down the growth of cancerous cells by inducing apoptosis, commonly known as programmed cell death.

5. Anti-inflammatory & Antibacterial Agent

It is rich in ascorbic acid, also known as vitamin C, an essential nutrient required by your body to boost and stimulate the activity of the immune system. It is also used to treat discomfort caused by fever, due to its cooling effect.

6. Relieves Menstrual Pain

The health benefits of hibiscus tea include relief from cramps and menstrual pain. It helps in restoring hormonal balance as well, which can reduce the symptoms of menstruation like mood swings, depression, and overeating.

7. Antidepressant Agent

Hibiscus tea contains vitamins and minerals like flavonoids which have antidepressant properties. Consumption of hibiscus tea can help calm down the nervous system, and it may reduce anxiety and depression by creating a relaxed sensation in the mind and body.