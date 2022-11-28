7 budget-friendly things to do this Christmas

In fact, this is a perfect time to start new traditions! Try out these budget-friendly activities with friends and family and it might be your most memorable one yet.

1. Roller skating

You can go to a roller skate rink in Ikeja or Lekki for as little as N2,500. Over the holiday's special rinks might even be set up by individuals or groups, take your children there. Skating while playing your own music just feels very “New York in a Christmas movie!”

2. Christmas movies

Add a couple of movie nights to your calendar. You can buy or download as many Christmas movies as you want. Make sure your movie night is accompanied with a bowl of popcorn and some other yummy stuff.

3. Try camping indoors

Set up a tent in the living room with your friends and camp by the Christmas tree.

Do some crazy games of truth or dare, exchange gifts and tell each other amazing Christmas stories.

4. Try Karaoke on Christmas Eve

What better way to sing Bethlehem songs to each other than on Christmas Eve?

Organise your friends and go out to belt a tune or more in the spirit of Christmas. Have little and grown kids? Then organise a karaoke at your place and even invite other family members to join in the fun.

5. Take a long drive with friends

Sometimes all you need is a road trip with friends. So, power your happy and go for a long drive with your fellow youngins. Ensure you have enough food in your boot for the drive.

6. Visit your neighbours

Do you know your neighbours? I’ve heard a lot of people say they don’t. Want to know the way to their hearts? Deliver Christmas cheer. You can pick up the cutest holiday-themed baskets, add a few cookies and a Christmas card, bundle up, and spend an evening being neighbourly.

7. Host a Christmas party