Pulse Bizarre Bites: Okro soup & rice, a combo for Nigerian millennials or just odd?

The Igbo tribe in Nigeria call it "ọ́kụ̀rụ̀" while the Yoruba’s call it "Ila". Most people classify okro as a vegetable but botanically, it's a fruit because of its seeds, this fruit is one of the most prepared traditional Nigerian dishes called Okro soup. Most Nigerians have fallen in love with this dish because of the quick and easy okro soup recipe and most of the ingredients are at arm’s length within the kitchen.

The renowned Nigerian okro soup is quite simple to prepare with ingredients like; Okra, palm oil, beef, fish; iced fish (Mackerel/Titus), dry fish, stock fish, crayfish, pepper and salt (to taste), onions (optional), vegetable - Nigerian pumpkin leaves or spinach and seasoning cubes.

Okro is known for its versatility and nutritional benefits which makes the common dish prepared in every Nigerian home/restaurant. While rice is one dish almost every Nigerian can’t do without, in fact if this writer doesn't eat rice in one week, it feels like her existence as a human being isn’t complete. Rice has fast become a significant part of every Nigerian diet.

Additionally, in Nigeria, our arms are always open to numerous culinary practices as long as it is interestingly delicious. Our method of intermingling local and international dishes has driven us to the weird or odd combination of okro soup and white rice.

Originally, okro soup is paired with traditional starchy staples like eba, pounded yam and fufu but overtime, these starchy staples are ditched for rice. Could it be that rice is more accessible and affordable which made it gradually become an alternative accompaniment? Possibly true.

Freshly prepared okro soup with beef, smoked fish and crunchy ugwu leaves contains vitamins A, C, and K, which are essential for immune function, skin health, and bone health while white rice is naturally gluten-free, making it suitable for individuals with gluten intolerance or celiac disease. The downside to this dish is that it can sometimes lack a balance of macronutrients, particularly protein and healthy fats depending on the specific recipe and ingredients used. Also, if this dish is prepared with high-sodium ingredients like seasoning cubes, salt, or other seasonings, it can contribute to high sodium intake, linked to hypertension and other cardiovascular issues.

My verdict is; okro soup should be prepared using healthier oils, balanced protein sources like fish, beef, chicken and less use of high-sodium seasonings. Brown rice should be used instead of white rice to increase fiber intake and provide more nutrients.

(Takes deep breath) However, this writer personally thinks okro soup and white rice isn’t an odd dish, which shouldn’t be left only for millennials but everyone should have a taste of it including the Gen-z’s. And yes, I have tried the dish, it's quite slimy, is it tasty? Yes, it’s in fact delicious!

