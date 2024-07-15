Pulse Bizarre Bites: Is akara and bread the ultimate Naija steeze?

The staple food, which is easy to prepare with bean seeds, is soaked in water for a few hours. After some time, the washing process is expected to flake off the skin from the seeds.

Pulse Nigeria

Then, it's blended into a smooth paste, adding spices (salt, seasoning cubes, pepper, onions). After mixing the paste properly, it is scooped into small sizes onto a pan of hot oil, to deep-fry.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

I know you’re beginning to imagine the crispy golden brown ball but don’t get carried away yet, come back to reality! But to think closely, have you ever wondered how and where akara came about, is it really a Nigerian originated dish? Keep reading.

The funny and surprising thing is that I’ve always thought that Nigerians were the only owners of this “diamondous” meal (if there’s any word like that), not until I found out that Brazilians also own this dish!

The origin of akara can be traced back to the West African Kingdom of Dahomey, located in present-day Benin Republic and Nigeria. It’s believed to have been brought to Brazil by enslaved Africans. During the trans-Atlantic slave trade, between the 16th and 19th centuries, enslaved Africans shipped to the Americas weren’t allowed to bring their cultures with them. Despite this, enslaved Africans passed them down their culture to their descendants through music, food, and other forms of cultural expression. In Portugal/Brazil today, akara is called "acarajé" (Portuguese pronunciation: [akaɾaˈʒɛ]).

Pulse Nigeria

Freshly made akara with its crispy, golden-brown exterior, and soft, fluffy interior combined with a soft, pillowy feel bread which its tenderness gives a gentle, cushiony bite. Each bite, transports you to a savory and slightly spicy flavour from the akara, mellowed by the bread's mild sweetness, creating a harmonious blend of tastes that are so satisfying (hmm).

This combo is a unique and enjoyable experience one can spend his/her entire Cowrywise savings for!

While you were salivating and mind transporting, hope you landed smoothly(laughs). Before concluding, allow me to serve you another shocker, do you know that the delightful combo can raise cholesterol levels and increase the risk of heart disease in the body. Though, bread is a good source of carbohydrates, which provide a quick form of energy while beans, a great source of plant-based protein, is high in dietary fiber, which supports digestive health, it is advisable to consume with caution.

Pulse Nigeria

My verdict; Is akara and bread combo the ultimate Naija steeze, of course yes, but it should be enjoyed in moderation, incorporating more vegetables and fruits to the meal, make steeze no go choke you. Occasional indulgence is advisable rather than regular consumption.