Premium Cognac, Martell, unveils Audacious, Disruptive OOH Installation, treats guests to an immersive experience

#FeatureByMartell

Premium Cognac, Martell, unveils Audacious, Disruptive OOH Installation, Treats Guests to an Immersive Experience
Premium Cognac, Martell, unveils Audacious, Disruptive OOH Installation, Treats Guests to an Immersive Experience

Martell Cognac inaugurated The Martell Box, an exceptional never-before-seen boutique experience dedicated to tasting, education and the exploration of its exclusive product offerings.

Renowned for their extraordinary brand experiences, Martell, the premium cognac with a luxurious heritage and legacy, this week, unveiled an audacious and disruptive Out of Home (OOH) experience - the never-before-seen Martell Box; a brand immersion in a billboard, and logo prism at the Lekki/Ikoyi bridge roundabout.

Premium Cognac, Martell, unveils Audacious, Disruptive OOH Installation, Treats Guests to an Immersive Experience
Premium Cognac, Martell, unveils Audacious, Disruptive OOH Installation, Treats Guests to an Immersive Experience Pulse Nigeria
Premium Cognac, Martell, unveils Audacious, Disruptive OOH Installation, Treats Guests to an Immersive Experience
Premium Cognac, Martell, unveils Audacious, Disruptive OOH Installation, Treats Guests to an Immersive Experience Pulse Nigeria

The Martell Box, which was unveiled on the 25th and 26th of October, was a two-day pop-up exclusive immersive experience, hosting notable personalities across entertainment, fashion, lifestyle and entrepreneurship.

With the exterior fabricated wholly from glass, the box’s interior was custom-fitted with bespoke decor, such as the signature Martell bar.

Premium Cognac, Martell, unveils Audacious, Disruptive OOH Installation, Treats Guests to an Immersive Experience
Premium Cognac, Martell, unveils Audacious, Disruptive OOH Installation, Treats Guests to an Immersive Experience Pulse Nigeria
Premium Cognac, Martell, unveils Audacious, Disruptive OOH Installation, Treats Guests to an Immersive Experience
Premium Cognac, Martell, unveils Audacious, Disruptive OOH Installation, Treats Guests to an Immersive Experience Pulse Nigeria

The event was carefully curated to evoke elements of the brand’s essence of luxury and audacity, in addition to incorporating details of the cognac making process in the design of the Martell Box, providing guests with an authentic Martell experience.

Guests were taken on a brand education journey by the brand’s ambassador Jeff Nweke, where they learned about Martell’s heritage and history, as they sampled Martell’s distinctive offerings: Martell VS, Martell Blue Swift, Martell XO, Martell XXO and Martell L’Or de Jean.

Premium Cognac, Martell, unveils Audacious, Disruptive OOH Installation, Treats Guests to an Immersive Experience
Premium Cognac, Martell, unveils Audacious, Disruptive OOH Installation, Treats Guests to an Immersive Experience Pulse Nigeria
Premium Cognac, Martell, unveils Audacious, Disruptive OOH Installation, Treats Guests to an Immersive Experience
Premium Cognac, Martell, unveils Audacious, Disruptive OOH Installation, Treats Guests to an Immersive Experience Pulse Nigeria

Speaking on the idea behind the installation, Brand Manager, Martell, Ms. Elizabeth Anthony noted that the “The Martell Box'' was deliberately designed to be audacious and disruptive. It was situated in an unusual location for the ultimate, one-of-a-kind experience.

“Audacity is deeply rooted in Martell’s heritage and legacy.” The brand prides itself on creating distinctive and extraordinary experiences, so the concept of the Martell Box experience speaks directly to that bold and courageous legacy that Martell represents”.

“We wanted our guests to experience firsthand the qualities that Martell embodies: the courage to be different, to stand out from the crowd and redefine convention against all odds,” Anthony added.

Premium Cognac, Martell, unveils Audacious, Disruptive OOH Installation, Treats Guests to an Immersive Experience
Premium Cognac, Martell, unveils Audacious, Disruptive OOH Installation, Treats Guests to an Immersive Experience Pulse Nigeria
Premium Cognac, Martell, unveils Audacious, Disruptive OOH Installation, Treats Guests to an Immersive Experience
Premium Cognac, Martell, unveils Audacious, Disruptive OOH Installation, Treats Guests to an Immersive Experience Pulse Nigeria

Notable guests, HNIs and a list of fashion and entertainment personalities were invited to experience Martell’s pop-up.

The event's guests were given the Martell “Swift Lift Experience,” where they were individually chauffeured to the venue. Upon arrival, they were placed in a holding area before they were taken into the Martell Box for the ultimate experience which included a tour of the box, as well as signature Martell cocktails and tasting sessions with the brand ambassador, Jeff Nweke. Guests were also treated to great music, alongside the signature Martell gastronomy experience.

Following the success of the Martell Box Experience, there may be more audacious Martell Experiences across other cities in Nigeria to look forward to.

About Martell

Known as the cognac brand with one of the richest heritage, in 1783, Martell was the first Maison to ship cognac to the United States, and produced the Martell Blue Swift, the first-ever spirit drink made of cognac VSOP and then finished in bourbon casks.

Martell is one of the oldest cognac Houses with a strong heritage. It is a very audacious brand, thanks to key innovations in the Cognac industry including our latest “Blue Swift”, a VSOP Cognac aged in bourbon casks.

Through Martell’s signature distillation process, the eaux-de-vie absorbs the rich aromatic tones of the bourbon cask. The result is Martell’s hallmark style – delicate notes of candied fruit and plum – complemented by the subtle sweetness of vanilla and toasted oak from the casks. Exceptionally smooth, with a rounded taste and unique character.

Martell is owned by Pernod Ricard.

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByMartell

