Popular Tiktokers, content creators join the trend - #IRaiseAGlass

@iam_marvea on TikTok posted a video on his page recounting how his sister helped him scale through one of the most challenging periods of his life. The post that has garnered over eighteen thousand views celebrates his sister who has rolled out the drum for support, loudly and silently whispering to motivate him and show so much love, support and commitment to him.

Other Tiktokers like @chintijamaluddin @festina_p, @bimpeayorindeugc @miguel_roi @lifebylive alsojumped on the challenge with the hashtag

In a Marvellous caption, he wrote, “Appreciate those people now, send those flowers, send that text, forgive that person because you’re never sure of what tomorrow will hold, cheers.” He went ahead to tagged his sister and nominated other friends to join the #Iraisemyglasstoyou

Many of his followers have since reacted to the post with many positive comments and jumped on the trend tagging their friends and people who have in various capacities supported with the hashtag #Iraisemyglasstoyou

Here is a screenshot of reactions from some of their followers;

