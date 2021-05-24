RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 things to know about the law which forces men to marry more than 1 wife

Authors:

oge okonkwo

In case you are wondering what this law is about, here are 5 things to know about the compulsory polygamy law in this small African country

Polygamous Marriage
In a world where polygamy is shunned in some parts, it has become legal to practice polygamy in other parts (taking away religion).

One of such places is Eritrea. In case you are wondering what this law is about, here are 5 things to know about the compulsory polygamy law in this small African country.

1. It's now a crime for men to practice monogamy in Eritrea.

2. It was learnt that the mandatory polygamy was put in place by the country's government, a memo was circulated by activists who alleged that the government asked men to marry two wives due to shortage of the menfolk caused by casualties during the civil war with Ethiopia.

3. Citizens in other countries like Kenya are said to be excited about the news because they can change citizenships and marry beautiful Eritrean women.

4. The government wholly supports polygamous marriages now in Eritrea

5. The penalty for refusing to marry at least two wives is life imprisonment with hard labour

