Plunge pools are a great option for Australian homes with restricted space

What is a plunge pool?

A plunge pool, also known as a dipping pool, is a tiny and shallow above-ground swimming pool where you can just “plunge” to cool yourself. The pool is restricted for swimming laps.

Plunge pools are 2-3 metres broad, 4-7 metres long, and 1.2 metres deep. Therefore, while a plunge pool may not be suitable for Olympic laps, it is ideal for entertaining or cooling off in the summer. With a small body of water, plunge pools can be kept heated during the winter or kept cool during the summer.

Buying a plunge pool for your Australian house

If you are looking for a new plunge pool for your house in Australia, Compass Pools offer plunge and courtyard pools that are perfect for transforming a small area into an oasis. Their plunge pools have all the features and benefits of a big pool that can easily fit into smaller spaces. Compass Pools is the most recognised and respected brand in Australia that has been helping families across Australia and New Zealand since 1980 to transform their backyards. For years, they have grown and kept their strong values and continue to be driven by their desire to build the best family swimming pool in the world.

Reasons to get a plunge pool

Check the following reasons that make buying a plunge pool a good investment.

They are available in flexible designs that allow you to use them throughout the year as your personal spa, unlike traditional swimming pools.

They can be easily incorporated into the backyard or garden of an Australian home as they can also be used as a decent water feature.

Plunge pools are smaller, compact, and use 80% less water as compared to big swimming pools.

Most models of plunge pools come with a gas or electric heater.

A reliable heating system can help to maintain temperature during unpredictable seasonal changes in Australia.

How much does a plunge pool cost?

Plunge pools are usually far less expensive as compared to swimming pools. However, the cost depends on the quality and installation of the plunge pool. The actual unit of a plunge pool can be expected to cost between $20k to $36k.

The installation costs vary depending on the location and complexity. The bigger the pool, the more will be the price.

Plunge pools are popular for small Australian homes because they are compact, practical, take up little space, and are considerably simpler to maintain. It uses less water than a swimming pool because it is smaller. This makes it a wise investment for anyone concerned with the environment and sustainability.

