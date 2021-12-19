Places in Africa you need to visit

Lake Malawi

Situated within the boarder of Malawi, but also stretches into Tanzania and Mozambique, lake Malawi is one of the largest bodies of water in Africa. A visit to lake Malawi national park located on the southern end of the lake gives access to vantage parts where you can admire the lake and take photographs.

Victoria Falls

Sitting on the border of Zambia and Zimbabwe, Victoria falls is an incredible waterfall in the Zambezi river. It is a UNESCO world heritage site and also one of gh seven natural wonders of the world. "Victoria Falls" was named by David Livingstone, an explorer for Queen Victoria but it's native African name is Mosi-Oa- Tunya which means "smoke that thunders". This name was given in reference to the immense sprays and rumble the fall generates. Adventure seeking tourists can bungee jump from a bridge into the fall.

Mount Kilimanjaro

At 5,895 meters, Mount Kilimanjaro is Africa's highest peak. It is the tallest freestanding mountain in the world. It is located close to the Kenyan border. A lot of people try to hike to the summit of the mountain.

Fish River canyon

The fish river canyon located in Namibia is the second largest canyon in the world after the Grand canyon in USA. It is about 300 to 700 metered deep and about 160km long. Hiking in the fish river canyon is an amazing experience.

Lekki Conservation Center