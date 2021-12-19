Here are some bucket list-worthy places in Africa.
Places in Africa you need to visit
Africa is rooted in culture and tradition. It is home to different tribes, different cultures, customs and traditions. In addition to this, Africa is blessed with beautiful landscapes which people all around the world visit. Africa provides tourists with a chance to experience the perfect blend of ancient and modern, wild and urban, while also exploring the different beautiful cultures. Africa has a different experience to offer each tourist. It can provide a serene, relaxing and homey atmosphere for those who just want to relax. It also offers intriguing experience for the adventure seekers. Whatever experience you are aiming for, Africa guarantees it like no other.
Lake Malawi
Situated within the boarder of Malawi, but also stretches into Tanzania and Mozambique, lake Malawi is one of the largest bodies of water in Africa. A visit to lake Malawi national park located on the southern end of the lake gives access to vantage parts where you can admire the lake and take photographs.
Victoria Falls
Sitting on the border of Zambia and Zimbabwe, Victoria falls is an incredible waterfall in the Zambezi river. It is a UNESCO world heritage site and also one of gh seven natural wonders of the world. "Victoria Falls" was named by David Livingstone, an explorer for Queen Victoria but it's native African name is Mosi-Oa- Tunya which means "smoke that thunders". This name was given in reference to the immense sprays and rumble the fall generates. Adventure seeking tourists can bungee jump from a bridge into the fall.
Mount Kilimanjaro
At 5,895 meters, Mount Kilimanjaro is Africa's highest peak. It is the tallest freestanding mountain in the world. It is located close to the Kenyan border. A lot of people try to hike to the summit of the mountain.
Fish River canyon
The fish river canyon located in Namibia is the second largest canyon in the world after the Grand canyon in USA. It is about 300 to 700 metered deep and about 160km long. Hiking in the fish river canyon is an amazing experience.
Lekki Conservation Center
Lekki Conservation Center was established in 1990 by the Nigerian Conservation Foundation, NCF, and had grown into one of Africa’s prominent and most diverse urban nature parks due to its high species richness. LCC’s 401-meter long canopy walkway is a scenic attraction known to be the longest canopy walkway in Africa. Lekki Conservation Center also has other special features including a treehouse, family park, Rotunda, floor games, huts, gazebos, and lots more.
