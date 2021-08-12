Amidst all the festivities, you need small chops that will keep the mouths moving and the stomachs satisfied, before the main meals come.
How to prepare delicious peppered snail
Peppered snail is the perfect small chops for family and friends, especially during this festive season.
Cooking time
1 hour 45 minutes
Recipe category
Snack/Appetizers
Recipe cuisine
Local
Cooking method
Frying
Recipe Yield
4 servings
Ingredients
- 4 Extra large snails
- 6 Medium scotch bonnet pepper (finely chopped)
- 2 Medium tomatoes (finely chopped)
- 1 Medium onions (chopped)
- 1 Slice green bell pepper (sliced)
- curry powder
- seasoning cubes
- salt
- vegetable oil (for frying)
- Alum and lemons/lime
Instructions
- Clean snails with lemons or lime using alum till slime and smell is gone.
- Put snails in a pot with some water. Add salt, seasoning cube, some chopped onion and cook until soft, then drain from the stock and set aside.
- Heat a pan of oil and fry the snails for just a bit. Set aside.
- Heat pan of oil again and pour in the rest of the onions. Saute till translucent.
- Add the peppers and tomatoes. Fry for 2 minutes then add salt, seasoning and some curry powder.
- Add the hot fried snail and continue stir frying for 1 minute (To allow the snail marinate in the sauce, the snail should go straight into the pepper sauce immediately as its taken off the hot oil). Leave for 5 minutes and turn off heat.
Your peppered snails snack is ready! Serve with cold drinks.
