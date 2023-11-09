ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Peak launches New Peak “Mini” Evap packs

News Agency Of Nigeria

#FeatureByPeak

Peak launches New Peak “Mini Evap packs
Peak launches New Peak “Mini” Evap packs

Since 1954, when the first consignment of Peak Milk arrived in Nigeria, the brand has remained committed to nourishing Nigerians with consistently high-quality dairy products, helping them reach their full potential.

Recommended articles

Peak has continually evolved and expanded its product line to meet the changing needs of its consumers.

Peak Milk from the stable of FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC is thrilled to introduce the all-new, budget-friendly Evap Packs – Peak “Mini”. These pocket-friendly, convenient packs are designed to make the goodness of Peak Evaporated milk accessible to all Nigerians, irrespective of their social class.

Officially launched in October 2023, the Peak “Mini” packs arrived with a bang. To celebrate the launch, the company organised product sampling activations across the nation, with enthusiastic staff members personally serving the people. The message was clear: "Breakfast for You" – highlighting the accessibility and affordability of Peak “Mini” Packs.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the more affordable packs, anyone can now enjoy a nutritious breakfast, thanks to Peak's innovative and cost-effective solution. This campaign underlines Peak's commitment to ensuring that no one is left behind when it comes to experiencing the nourishing benefits of Evaporated milk.

The “Breakfast for You” campaign promises to be a thrilling and rewarding experience for consumers. From engaging with influencers who will share their stories of how Peak “Mini” Packs have made a difference in their daily routines, to hosting user-generated content that encourages creativity and engagement, Peak is going all out to make this campaign an unforgettable experience.

Moninnuola Kassim, Senior Brand Manager at Peak Milk, expressed her enthusiasm for the launch, stating, "We believe that quality nutrition should be accessible to everyone. The introduction of the new Peak “Mini” Packs is a testament to our unwavering commitment to our consumers. This product is not just affordable; it is a symbol of inclusivity. We want everyone to enjoy a nourishing breakfast, regardless of their pocket size."

The new Peak “Mini” Packs are now available at the nearest retail stores, making it easier than ever to start your day with a nourishing boost.

For more information, visit www.peakmilk.com or follow us on social media at @peak_milk.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peak Milk is Nigeria's premier dairy brand, dedicated to providing high-quality and nutritious dairy products to millions of households across the country. As a brand relied upon by generations, Peak Milk continues to uphold its promise of nourishing families and promoting healthy lifestyles. Through its diverse initiatives and campaigns, Peak Milk strives to create a positive impact on the well-being of Nigerian communities.

---

#FeatureByPeak

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Peak launches New Peak “Mini Evap packs

Peak launches New Peak “Mini” Evap packs

Why Nigerian weddings are loud, colourful and full of life

Why Nigerian weddings are loud, colourful and full of life

Snooker Fest 2023 is an extraordinary show of pool players skills and talents

Snooker Fest 2023 is an extraordinary show of pool players skills and talents

These 7 reasons should be enough to convince you to stop gambling

These 7 reasons should be enough to convince you to stop gambling

6 signs marriage isn't meant for you

6 signs marriage isn't meant for you

Pepsodent takes oral health campaign to schools, communities

Pepsodent takes oral health campaign to schools, communities

Why cohabiting before marriage may be a good idea

Why cohabiting before marriage may be a good idea

How Volcan Tequila brought ‘Dia De Los Muertos’ to the heart of Lagos!

How Volcan Tequila brought ‘Dia De Los Muertos’ to the heart of Lagos!

Did you know the origin of maid of honour is linked to evil spirits?

Did you know the origin of maid of honour is linked to evil spirits?

Toke Makinwa's birthday outfit costs over ₦7 million, find out all the details here

Toke Makinwa's birthday outfit costs over ₦7 million, find out all the details here

10 reasons some women still get pregnant even when on family planning

10 reasons some women still get pregnant even when on family planning

Jayden is a popular baby name in Nigeria now, but what does it really mean?

Jayden is a popular baby name in Nigeria now, but what does it really mean?

Pulse Sports

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Best and worst Nigerian airlines [ibomair/arise]

7 Nigerian airlines with most flight delays and 3 that stick to schedule

The phallic-looking creature [Mongabay]

The 'penis snake' and 9 other weird animals you never knew existed

Make the most out of every meal [iStock]

5 things you shouldn't do immediately after eating

NBA Africa to host second edition of 'NBA meets Art' in Africa

NBA Africa to host second edition of 'NBA meets Art' in Nigeria