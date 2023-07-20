Pay less, enjoy more this July with these Pinkberry’s mouthwatering treats and amazing deals

This July, froyo lovers are in for a treat as Pinkberry introduces a trio of fantastic deals to keep you cool and happy. From pocket-friendly options to Buy-One-Get-One-Free delights, there's something for everyone. So, grab your spoons, and let's dive into the exciting deals Pinkberry has in store for you this month! To place your order, visit www.pinkberryng.com

Pulse Nigeria

We all love a good deal, and Pinkberry is here to make your dreams come true with Froyo Thrills' offer. Throughout the entire month of July, you can indulge in your favourite frozen yoghurt flavours for just ₦1,000 when you choose a medium-sized cup. Whether you're a fan of classic flavours like original or chocolate, or you prefer to explore the refreshing tang of fruit-inspired options like strawberry or mango, the choice is all yours! With Froyo Thrills, you can treat yourself to a delicious, creamy delight without breaking the bank.

Pulse Nigeria

If you can't get enough of Pinkberry's frozen yoghurt and are always on the go, then the Upgrade Deal is perfect for you. Available until the end of July, this offer allows you to enjoy a satisfying portion of frozen yoghurt in a convenient midi-to-go cup for just ₦3,000. The midi-to-go cup is ideal for those who are constantly on the move but still crave the delightful taste of Pinkberry's frozen yoghurt. So, whether you're heading to work, meeting friends, or simply exploring the city, you can carry your favourite frozen treat along and savour it wherever you are. Order now from the Pinkberry Website at www.pinkberryng.com

Pulse Nigeria

Mark your calendars because the 20th and 27th of July are going to be extra special with Pinkberry's BOGOF deal! On these two days, you can indulge in a buy-one-get-one-free offer on your favourite frozen yoghurt flavours. All you need to do is purchase a medium or large-sized cup of froyo, and you'll get another cup for free! It's the perfect opportunity to treat a friend, surprise a loved one, or simply enjoy twice the deliciousness for yourself. Don't miss out on this fantastic deal that brings double the joy to your taste buds.

This July, Pinkberry is all set to tantalize your taste buds with an assortment of delightful deals. Whether you prefer the wallet-friendly Froyo Thrills offer, the convenience of the Upgrade Deal, or the excitement of the BOGOF promotion, there's something to suit every frozen yoghurt enthusiast. Hurry up and head for the nearest Pinkberry location and experience the joy of cool, creamy, and delicious frozen yoghurt at unbeatable prices. Hurry, because these deals won't last forever! Treat yourself and enjoy the sweet summer flavours at Pinkberry.

For more details on all our deals and offerings, visit any Pinkberry store near you or hop on our website www.pinkberryng.com to order online. Follow us on social media @pinkberrynigeria.

