Patoranking, DjTTB, Neo Akpofure, others present as Tokyo Nightlife celebrates 1st Anniversary

Patoranking, DjTTB, Neo Akpofure, and others present as Tokyo Nightlife, Abuja celebrates 1st Anniversary with 32-hour party
Patoranking, DjTTB, Neo Akpofure, and others present as Tokyo Nightlife, Abuja celebrates 1st Anniversary with 32-hour party

The party was a mixture of non-stop music, vibrant energy, performances and memorable activities tailored to the distinctive Tokyo Nightlife experience with recorded attendance of nightlife enthusiasts from Lagos such as Taymesan, Ola of Lagos, Neo Akpofure and business executives in attendance.

During the anniversary 32-hour party, the event showcased 20 talented DJs and 10 hype men delivering unforgettable moments for an unmatched entertainment experience, setting a new standard for premium service in Abuja's nightlife.

Patoranking, DjTTB, Neo Akpofure, and others present as Tokyo Nightlife, Abuja celebrates 1st Anniversary with 32-hour party
Patoranking, DjTTB, Neo Akpofure, and others present as Tokyo Nightlife, Abuja celebrates 1st Anniversary with 32-hour party Pulse Nigeria
The anniversary featured a competition, where 15 contestants partied from the opening night of the anniversary show through the 32-hour duration for a cash prize for the last man standing. Among the spirited participants, three exceptional winners emerged, each claiming a prize of 2 million naira in a thrilling and fiercely contested showdown.

Patoranking, DjTTB, Neo Akpofure, and others present as Tokyo Nightlife, Abuja celebrates 1st Anniversary with 32-hour party
Patoranking, DjTTB, Neo Akpofure, and others present as Tokyo Nightlife, Abuja celebrates 1st Anniversary with 32-hour party Pulse Nigeria
Patoranking, DjTTB, Neo Akpofure, and others present as Tokyo Nightlife, Abuja celebrates 1st Anniversary with 32-hour party
Patoranking, DjTTB, Neo Akpofure, and others present as Tokyo Nightlife, Abuja celebrates 1st Anniversary with 32-hour party Pulse Nigeria

The closing night featured electrifying performances from music artists; Patoranking, DJ TTB, Mc Fish, Hypeman Vert, DJ Ivy, DJ Romie and DJ Que B.

The anniversary celebration showcased TokyoNightlife's dedication to providing unparalleled entertainment and marked a momentous occasion for the vibrant nightlife scene in Abuja.

Patoranking, DjTTB, Neo Akpofure, others present as Tokyo Nightlife celebrates 1st Anniversary

Patoranking, DjTTB, Neo Akpofure, others present as Tokyo Nightlife celebrates 1st Anniversary

