A year later, staff at the gallery are chucking the high number of visitors to the "Obama effect".

On February 12, 2018, the official portraits of former President ﻿Barack Obama﻿ and first lady ﻿Michelle Obama﻿ were unveiled at the National Portrait Gallery with quite a lot of fanfare.

Since then, millions have flooded the gallery asking for "the Obamas". The gallery has therefore recorded a 1 million increase in visitors for 2018, to the 1.3 million received in 2017.

The portrait of Barack Obama was done by Kehinde Wiley, an American-born Nigerian known for grand depictions, while the Michelle's portrait was done by Amy Sherald, a minimalist artist.

With a theme to whimsically examine black American identity, Wiley portrayed Barack Obama wearing a suit in a chair while encompassed by green leaves and colorful flowers that represent where he’s from, while Sherald showed Michelle Obama wearing a mostly black-and-white gown with geometric designs, sitting in front of a pale blue background.

The two artists were selected strategically by the Obamas from a pool of artists suggested by the gallery, since before now, only one African American artist had ever been commissioned for an official presidential portrait. Kehinde and Amy have become the first African American artists to be commissioned for the Smithsonian﻿.

While the portrait of the 44th American president hangs on its own wall at the end of the “America’s Presidents” gallery, Sherald's portrait of Michelle Obama is displayed in a third-floor gallery alongside portraits of Beyoncé, Denyce Graves and Toni Morrison.

Because of the spike in visitors, the Smithsonian museum has become a top tier city attraction.

Kim Sajet, the National Portrait Gallery director is ﻿calling the uptick in visits “the Obama effect", stating that viewing the paintings was becoming a form of secular pilgrimage.

This is corroborated by one woman who told the Washington Post that she was seeking reassurance by visiting the Obama portrait on the day ﻿President Trump declared a national emergency﻿ on the southern border.