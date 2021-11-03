RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

‘I don't regret going on BB Naija’ Ozo says on Mercy Johnson's cooking show

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Ozo speaks on Big Brother journey and life after.

Mercy Johnson and Ozo Chukwu on the set of Mercy's Menu
Mercy Johnson and Ozo Chukwu on the set of Mercy's Menu

Mercy Johnson Okojie features popular ex-Big Brother Naija reality star Ozo on the seventh episode of Season 2 of Mercy's Menu.

Recommended articles

They discussed family, his relationship status, football and his plans for the future which includes charity and having a management team as they prepared Curry Masala Pasta.

He further expressed how grateful he was for the BBNaija platform.

“I am 100% grateful... If I didn't go for BBNaija, I wouldn't be here". He said.

When asked about his relationship status, he said, “I am single now but of course I intend to get married sometime.”

Mercy’s Menu season 2 streams every Thursday on YouTube and Facebook.

Watch it here: https://youtu.be/RH5RrE_vW4E

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 things to eat if you have stomach ulcer

5 things to eat if you have stomach ulcer

Life Conversations: Confessions of a sport gambler

Life Conversations: Confessions of a sport gambler

LA Mode event: A tale of mesh and sequins

LA Mode event: A tale of mesh and sequins

Skincare Secrets: Top 5 lotions for dry skin

Skincare Secrets: Top 5 lotions for dry skin

‘I don't regret going on BB Naija’ Ozo says on Mercy Johnson's cooking show

‘I don't regret going on BB Naija’ Ozo says on Mercy Johnson's cooking show

'If your partner is cheating on you, how would you like to know?' 5 men speak on it

'If your partner is cheating on you, how would you like to know?' 5 men speak on it

5 habits that damage the kidneys

5 habits that damage the kidneys

Sex Education: 5 reasons why the vagina might be too tight

Sex Education: 5 reasons why the vagina might be too tight

Lagos Fashion Week 2021: Focus on Ugo Monye’s new collection

Lagos Fashion Week 2021: Focus on Ugo Monye’s new collection

Trending

A new Marijuana-infused beer and the legend of the Monkey Tail

Agbo seller by the roadside [Pinterest]