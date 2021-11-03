Mercy Johnson Okojie features popular ex-Big Brother Naija reality star Ozo on the seventh episode of Season 2 of Mercy's Menu.
‘I don't regret going on BB Naija’ Ozo says on Mercy Johnson's cooking show
Ozo speaks on Big Brother journey and life after.
They discussed family, his relationship status, football and his plans for the future which includes charity and having a management team as they prepared Curry Masala Pasta.
He further expressed how grateful he was for the BBNaija platform.
“I am 100% grateful... If I didn't go for BBNaija, I wouldn't be here". He said.
When asked about his relationship status, he said, “I am single now but of course I intend to get married sometime.”
