She is a woman of great merit, steady breaking records in her field.

Osaretin Afusat Demuren is a Nigerian banker who sits at the helm of affairs at GTBank plc.

Born and raised in Nigeria, Demuren attended St. Maria Goretti Girls Grammar School, Benin, before proceeding to earn a degree in Economics and Statistics from the Moscow Institute of Economics and Statistics, and a Diploma in Russian Language and Preliminary Studies from the Kiev State University﻿, Kiev﻿.

She returned to Nigeria and joined the Central Bank in 1976 where she held a successful career that spanned over 33 years, during which she served as Director, Trade and Exchange Department and Director, Human Resource Department.

She became the first female Director in the Central Bank of Nigeria, and held her position in HR until she retired from the CBN in December, 2009.

She joined the board of GTB in April 2013 and was announced the Chairman in 2015, the first female to hold this position since inception.

At various times, she served as a member of several boards, panels and committees, and she has excelled at every one of them.

