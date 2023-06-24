OPPO celebrates Eid with a spectacular twist, surprising customers for their unwavering loyalty!

OPPO, is currently running a #GiftWithOPPO promotion where every customer who purchases an OPPO smartphone not only wins instant gift but also stand a chance to win bigger amazing gifts.

The promotion has been ongoing for some time and has been met with an overwhelming response from customers who have been buying OPPO phones at an enticing discount. To add more excitement, OPPO hosts a live draw every 3 days which began on the 19th of June and will run through the 30th of June.