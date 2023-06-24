Customers and fans of OPPO have currently been buzzing with joy this season as OPPO keeps spreading joy and happiness ahead of the Sallah celebration by gifting its customers with amazing prizes.
OPPO celebrates Eid with a spectacular twist, surprising customers for their unwavering loyalty!
#FeaturedByOPPONigeria:
Recommended articles
OPPO, is currently running a #GiftWithOPPO promotion where every customer who purchases an OPPO smartphone not only wins instant gift but also stand a chance to win bigger amazing gifts.
The promotion has been ongoing for some time and has been met with an overwhelming response from customers who have been buying OPPO phones at an enticing discount. To add more excitement, OPPO hosts a live draw every 3 days which began on the 19th of June and will run through the 30th of June.
So far, lucky customers have won live Rams and a series of Enco Buds 2!
To participate in the promotion, simply:
- Purchase an OPPO smartphone from any OPPO authorized store
- Register your purchase at the same retail outlet you purchased
Voila! You get an instant gift and an automatic raffle draw qualification
_----_
#FeaturedByOPPONigeria
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng