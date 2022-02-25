Old Nollywood's influence on pop culture is still unmatched, here’s why;

I asked Monalisa why people miss old Nollywood; she said she does not know, it could be nostalgia, but perhaps it is more than nostalgia.

What’s wrong with new Nollywood? The cinematography is great, but something is missing with the stories. They are harder to relate to. Old Nollywood reflected our lives.

Growing up, we learnt from the stories, we were terrified by them, it is no wonder we found a way to infuse old Nollywood into our everyday life.

Here is how old Nollywood still influences our lifestyle;

The outfits

We missed old Nollywood so much we recreate outfits to look just like them. We even have Old Nollywood themed parties. Dressing like old Nollywood is retro and chic. The bandanas, the glasses, the crop tops and, the Timberland boots are cool to wear.

The memes

Many of the still images from the old Nollywood movies became memes. A popular one is Osita Iheme popularly called Paw Paw.

Pulse Nigeria

When we grew up, we watched a lot of Aki and PawPaw movies but we never thought they would turn to historic memes. These memes are now known worldwide.

Popular tropes

So many people are known for many things; Kanayo O. Kanayo is known as ritualists because of the movies he acted in, Jim Iyke is known as the bad boy who spoke in an American accent, and Tony Umez is known for saying “Hey Durling” and cheating on his wife.