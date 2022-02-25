RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Old Nollywood's influence on pop culture is still unmatched, here’s why;

Temi Iwalaiye

Missing old Nollywood is more than just nostalgia.

Old nollywood is infused with a lot of nostalgia
Old nollywood is infused with a lot of nostalgia

Recently, we had Monalisa Chida and Stella Damascus in Pulse studio. It was refreshing to talk with people I grew up watching.

I asked Monalisa why people miss old Nollywood; she said she does not know, it could be nostalgia, but perhaps it is more than nostalgia.

What’s wrong with new Nollywood? The cinematography is great, but something is missing with the stories. They are harder to relate to. Old Nollywood reflected our lives.

Growing up, we learnt from the stories, we were terrified by them, it is no wonder we found a way to infuse old Nollywood into our everyday life.

Here is how old Nollywood still influences our lifestyle;

We missed old Nollywood so much we recreate outfits to look just like them. We even have Old Nollywood themed parties. Dressing like old Nollywood is retro and chic. The bandanas, the glasses, the crop tops and, the Timberland boots are cool to wear.

Many of the still images from the old Nollywood movies became memes. A popular one is Osita Iheme popularly called Paw Paw.

Paw paw memes are incredibly funny
Paw paw memes are incredibly funny

When we grew up, we watched a lot of Aki and PawPaw movies but we never thought they would turn to historic memes. These memes are now known worldwide.

So many people are known for many things; Kanayo O. Kanayo is known as ritualists because of the movies he acted in, Jim Iyke is known as the bad boy who spoke in an American accent, and Tony Umez is known for saying “Hey Durling” and cheating on his wife.

At the end of the day, we always miss the glory days because we are not in them anymore - are they actually better? I hope our memories aren't deceiving us.

Temi Iwalaiye

