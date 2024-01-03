ADVERTISEMENT
DIY Recipes: How to make cheesecake without baking

Not owning an oven shouldn’t stop you from satisfying your cheesecake cravings.

If you are craving some cheesecake and looking forward to making one, here’s an easy recipe on how to make the creamiest cheesecake without using an oven.

No-bake cheesecake recipe

Ingredients:

For the crust:

  • 1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs
  • 1/3 cup melted butter
  • 2 tablespoons sugar

For the filling:

  • 2 (8-ounce) packages of cream cheese, softened
  • 1 cup powdered sugar
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 cup heavy cream, whipped

Instructions:

1. Prepare the crust:

  • In a bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs, melted butter, and sugar.
  • Press the mixture firmly into the bottom of a 9-inch springform pan to create an even crust.
  • Place the pan in the refrigerator while you prepare the filling.

2. Make the filling:

  • In a large mixing bowl, beat the softened cream cheese until smooth.
  • Add powdered sugar and vanilla extract. Beat until well combined and smooth.
  • In a separate bowl, whip the heavy cream until stiff peaks form.
  • Gently fold the whipped cream into the cream cheese mixture until fully combined.

3. Assemble the cheesecake:

  • Take the prepared crust out of the refrigerator.
  • Pour the cream cheese filling onto the crust, spreading it evenly.
  • Smooth the top with a spatula.
4. Chill:

  • Place the cheesecake in the refrigerator and let it chill for at least 4 hours or overnight to set.

5. Serve:

  • Once the cheesecake is set, remove it from the springform pan.
  • Optionally, you can top it with fresh fruit, fruit compote, or a drizzle of chocolate before serving.

Enjoy your delicious no-bake cheesecake.

Feel free to get creative with toppings or add lemon zest to the filling for a citrusy twist.

