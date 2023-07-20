ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Nigerians who are International Chess Masters

Temi Iwalaiye

Who are the Nigerian chess champions and masters?

Tani and Daniel are chessmasters [NYT/FIDA]
Tani and Daniel are chessmasters [NYT/FIDA]

Recommended articles

UNESCO introduced the concept of commemorating this day as International Chess Day, and it has been done so since 1966. On this day, chess tournaments and events are held all around the world by FIDE, an organization with 181 chess federations as members.

Tani is a chess prodigy [NYT]
Tani is a chess prodigy [NYT] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

American-Nigerian chess player Tanitoluwa Emmanuel Adewumi was born in 2010, and he is presently a FIDE Master (FM).

At just 8 years old, he emerged as a chess prodigy, triumphing in the 2019 K-3 New York State Chess Championship while residing with his refugee family in a homeless shelter in Manhattan. He emerged victorious against 73 of the most skilled chess players in his age group,

Tani competed in a chess tournament in Connecticut in 2021 and won every game, making him one of the youngest national masters in US Chess Federation history.

His family was granted asylum because of his victory, and he has written a book about his experience, ‘My Name is Tani’ which talks about his life from living in a homeless shelter to becoming a champion.

ADVERTISEMENT
Daniel Anwuli at the 2016 Chess Olympiad Baku [Wikiwand]
Daniel Anwuli at the 2016 Chess Olympiad Baku [Wikiwand] Pulse Nigeria

Daniel Anwuli, a Nigerian chess player, was born in 1997. In 2019, FIDE bestowed upon him the title of "International Master."

The 2019 West Africa Chess Championship champion, Daniel Anwuli, qualified for the Chess World Cup, where he lost to Maxime Vachier-Lagrave in the opening round. He was also the National Chess Champion for Nigeria in 2020.

Balogun won the 2021 Nigeria chess championship [bruvschess]
Balogun won the 2021 Nigeria chess championship [bruvschess] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

This Nigerian chess champion was born in 1987. His victory in the 2016 Africa Zone Individual Championship earned him the FIDE Master title. Balogun repeated as champion the next year, earning a spot in the FIDE World Cup, which was held in Batumi, Georgia, later the following year.

Not only did he receive the title of International Master for this victory, but Balogun also made history as the first African to challenge a reigning world champion in a competitive match. Although he was defeated by Magnus Carlsen in the opening round of the World Cup, his achievement is still incredibly admirable.

The fact that he is the only African to have played Grand Master Magnus Carlsen in a competitive match at the 2017 FIDE World Cup in Tbilisi, Georgia, is one of his most impressive accomplishments.

Bomo is a National Chess Champion and coach [chessbassplayers]
Bomo is a National Chess Champion and coach [chessbassplayers] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Bomo, a top Nigerian chess player with a high rating difference was born in 1982. He has represented Nigeria in international tournaments like the Olympiads, Abu Dhabi Masters, and Africa Championships. He is a six-time world chess Olympian. three-time Nigerian chess champion and Bayelsa state chess coach.

Based on the International Chess Federation (FIDE) rankings, here are the top five chess players in Nigeria.

  1. Anwuli Daniel
  2. Adebayo Adegboyega Joel
  3. Abdulraheem Abdulrahman Akintoye
  4. Kigigha Bomo
  5. Balogun Oluwafemi

Unfortunately, Nigeria has no chess grandmaster.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerians who are International Chess Masters

Nigerians who are International Chess Masters

5 best postures and tips for a healthy spine if you sit all day working

5 best postures and tips for a healthy spine if you sit all day working

3 things that happens to your teeth when you take soda

3 things that happens to your teeth when you take soda

Pay less, enjoy more this July with these Pinkberry’s mouthwatering treats and amazing deals

Pay less, enjoy more this July with these Pinkberry’s mouthwatering treats and amazing deals

Meet new name for soaking garri according to Nigerians - Grocery drinking

Meet new name for soaking garri according to Nigerians - Grocery drinking

7 amazing mental benefits of playing chess

7 amazing mental benefits of playing chess

5 Nigerian celebs who dress like Barbie

5 Nigerian celebs who dress like Barbie

Tecno's exciting activities on Nigerian Idol Season 8 keep viewers engaged and entertained

Tecno's exciting activities on Nigerian Idol Season 8 keep viewers engaged and entertained

Life Beer visits Eze-Imo Palace, reiterates commitment to Youth empowerment

Life Beer visits Eze-Imo Palace, reiterates commitment to Youth empowerment

The new frontier of skincare: Harnessing the power of nature for a radiant glow

The new frontier of skincare: Harnessing the power of nature for a radiant glow

The best aso-ebi styles from ‘Orisa’ movie premiere

The best aso-ebi styles from ‘Orisa’ movie premiere

8 makeup beauty apps that are changing the way we purchase products

8 makeup beauty apps that are changing the way we purchase products

Pulse Sports

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

cold countries in the world

You should think twice before travelling to these 5 coldest countries

Yoruba men at the Ojude Oba festival [Twitter]

The real meaning of the different positions of a Yoruba man's cap (filà)

Cows are considered sacred in India [Pinterest]

5 sacred animals that are worshipped around the world

Stockfish didn't originate from Nigeria but from Norway.

How did stockfish come into Nigeria?