Nigerians who are International Chess Masters

UNESCO introduced the concept of commemorating this day as International Chess Day, and it has been done so since 1966. On this day, chess tournaments and events are held all around the world by FIDE, an organization with 181 chess federations as members.

Tanitoluwa Emmanuel "Tani" Adewumi

American-Nigerian chess player Tanitoluwa Emmanuel Adewumi was born in 2010, and he is presently a FIDE Master (FM).

At just 8 years old, he emerged as a chess prodigy, triumphing in the 2019 K-3 New York State Chess Championship while residing with his refugee family in a homeless shelter in Manhattan. He emerged victorious against 73 of the most skilled chess players in his age group,

Tani competed in a chess tournament in Connecticut in 2021 and won every game, making him one of the youngest national masters in US Chess Federation history.

His family was granted asylum because of his victory, and he has written a book about his experience, ‘My Name is Tani’ which talks about his life from living in a homeless shelter to becoming a champion.

Daniel Anwuli

Daniel Anwuli, a Nigerian chess player, was born in 1997. In 2019, FIDE bestowed upon him the title of "International Master."

The 2019 West Africa Chess Championship champion, Daniel Anwuli, qualified for the Chess World Cup, where he lost to Maxime Vachier-Lagrave in the opening round. He was also the National Chess Champion for Nigeria in 2020.

Daniel Balogun

This Nigerian chess champion was born in 1987. His victory in the 2016 Africa Zone Individual Championship earned him the FIDE Master title. Balogun repeated as champion the next year, earning a spot in the FIDE World Cup, which was held in Batumi, Georgia, later the following year.

Not only did he receive the title of International Master for this victory, but Balogun also made history as the first African to challenge a reigning world champion in a competitive match. Although he was defeated by Magnus Carlsen in the opening round of the World Cup, his achievement is still incredibly admirable.

The fact that he is the only African to have played Grand Master Magnus Carlsen in a competitive match at the 2017 FIDE World Cup in Tbilisi, Georgia, is one of his most impressive accomplishments.

Kigigha Bomo

Bomo, a top Nigerian chess player with a high rating difference was born in 1982. He has represented Nigeria in international tournaments like the Olympiads, Abu Dhabi Masters, and Africa Championships. He is a six-time world chess Olympian. three-time Nigerian chess champion and Bayelsa state chess coach.

Anwuli Daniel Adebayo Adegboyega Joel Abdulraheem Abdulrahman Akintoye Kigigha Bomo Balogun Oluwafemi