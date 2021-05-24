Learn the simple way to make oha soup
Just give this recipe a try, and you are on your way to making the delicious soup that you will love
Just give this recipe a try and you are on your way to making the delicious soup and you will love it. You should remember to use your fingers to pick the Oha leaves not slice with knife, wash them properly and cut the (Oha) leaves into tiny pieces using your hands and keep aside.
Ingredients:
- Beef (700g)
- stock fish (500g)
- blackfish (300g)
- Grained crayfish
- Palm oil
- Grinded Black Pepper and onions
- Pounded Cocoyam or Achi
- Oha leaves
- Seasonings
- Salt
- Water
Preparation:
- Put water in a pot and place on cooker.
- Add meat and blended onion. Allow to cook until almost tender.
- Add your stock fish, black fish, allow to cook to your own taste of tenderness.
- When it has cooked properly add Palm oil allow to cook up to 3 minutes.
- Add your blended crayfish, black paper, and allow to cook up before adding salt to taste. Cook for another few minutes.
- Add the blended/ pounded cocoyam paste or Achi that had been dissolved in ordinary water to thicken the soup. Ensure you stir to avoid sticking to the pot. Cook for few minutes.
- Add cube seasonings to taste plus Ogiri (optional)
- When it has properly cooked, add your hand chopped Oha leaf.
- Allow for another 1 or 2 minutes your Oha soup is ready.
- Serve with any solid food (Wheat, Semolina, Pounded yam, Eba, and Fufu).
watch video here.
