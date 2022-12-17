ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerian Breweries brands brew a fun-filled December at Wonderland!

#FeatureByNigerianBreweries: This December, Nigerian Breweries, through its brands, is set to bring all the fun and excitement to Wonderland Lagos.

The brand new city was all lit up at its official tree lighting ceremony on the 15th of December and is now set to be a one-of-a-kind experience for all ages.

With all the games, family fun and thrills that await you, your favourite Nigerian Breweries brands; Heineken, Maltina, Desperados and Zagg, will be on ground to keep you refreshed throughout your Wonderland experience.

While Heineken will lead the pack, Maltina will share happiness with the little ones as they make new friends and have loads of fun at Nickfest. The more youthful visitors are not left out as the edgy taste of Desperados and Zagg will also be available while they enjoy thrilling activities in the PlayStation hub, Santas Games Hamlet, Vegas in Wonderland, and the Wonderland VR and Arcade.

So whether you're coming into the Wonderland village or shopping with your family at the Wonderland Market, there's a Heineken, Maltina, Desperados, or Zagg waiting just for you. At Wonderland, it'll truly be a December to Remember.

#FeatureByNigerianBreweries

