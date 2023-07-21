New era of healthy eating, wellness for Port Harcourt residents as So Fresh Berths in the City

From now on, a variety of delicious healthy food of international standards is just a short drive away. This is because So Fresh, Nigeria's pioneer healthy food chain is now in Garden City following the launch of its newest outlet at 9 Sani Abacha Road, GRA Phase 3, Port Harcourt on Saturday, July 15.

With its renowned expertise and a strong commitment to promoting a healthy lifestyle through fresh, delicious, and nutrient-rich meals, So Fresh’s arrival in Port Harcourt promises to provide the residents with daily culinary experiences like none they have had before.

The highly anticipated launch event which officially opened the So Fresh outlet to the public, perfectly embodied the brand's core values of focusing on promoting a healthier lifestyle without compromising on taste. Every detail, from the vibrant decorations to the cheerful ambience, exuded the essence of freshness and vitality that So Fresh is known for.

Guests at the launch event were treated to a one-of-a-kind walk-in experience—an open house that delighted the senses. As they stepped into the So Fresh outlet, tantalizing aromas and colourful displays of fresh ingredients greeted them. From vibrant salads bursting with rich flavours to refreshing smoothies providing a burst of energy, the walk-in session showcased the diverse and nutritious menu So Fresh has become renowned for. Visitors savoured every bite, discovering new favourite dishes and expanding their palate with the endless possibilities presented by So Fresh's menu.

Spreading the So Fresh spirit before the grand opening, the brand embarked on an engaging roadshow activation across major locations in Port Harcourt. This strategic move allowed So Fresh to engage with the local community, build excitement and create awareness around the launch of its Port Harcourt outlet. The roadshow served as a teaser for the incredible experience awaiting Port Harcourt residents at the So Fresh outlet, leaving a trail of anticipation in its wake.

So Fresh's arrival in Port Harcourt signifies more than just the opening of a food outlet—it represents a shift toward a healthier lifestyle for the residents. By providing an extensive range of nutritious options, So Fresh empowers individuals to make mindful food choices without compromising on taste or convenience. The brand's commitment to quality ingredients and sustainable practices reflects its dedication to the well-being of both customers and the environment.

Dine with So Fresh Port Harcourt at 9B Sani Abacha Road, GRA Phase 3, Port Harcourt or call 08141722412 for deliveries at home or at work.

