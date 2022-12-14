NEFT Vodka rolls out a launch experience like never before.

Be prepared for a fun-filled season as it kicks off in Lagos (Island) at The Good Beach on the 15th of December, all the way to Lagos (Mainland) at Bamboo Lounge on the 16th. And the party moves on throughout major cities across Nigeria; Onitsha on the 17th, Abuja on the 18th, Uyo on the 20th, and PH on the 21st of December 2022.

Join the experience as they relax and enjoy amazing performances from your faves Teni the Entertainer, Bella Shmurda, Skiibii, Ice Prince, DJ Six7even, and more.

We can definitely tell this will be an experience to remember!

It's the perfect opportunity to experience PURE TASTE and celebrate what life means to you. And what better time to celebrate than when you're drinking NEFT Vodka?

Pulse Nigeria

According to the team at NEFT Nigeria, "This poses a great opportunity to celebrate the festivities with Nigeria and stamp the brand positioning of PURE TASTE through NEFT Vodka in the minds of the Nigerian Market.

"Our aim is to go above and beyond for our consumers with an experience like never before. This also precludes our consumer launch which will be the biggest vodka launch in Nigeria. At NEFT, we do it big and we do it right."

With its distinct taste and unique packaging, NEFT Vodka is definitely one of the brands to watch out for in 2023.

_----_