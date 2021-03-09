Sore throats can be really painful and some medicines may just be masking the pain not resolving it.

Honey, warm tea, and cough drops can all calm the throat irritation and inflammation. If you really want to be rid of your sore throat, here are your best remedies.

1. Drink cold liquids.

Just as icing a sprained ankle can dull the pain and prevent swelling, drinking icy liquids can both numb your throat and calm some of the inflammation that's causing you pain.

2. Gargle with salt water.

Saltwater can calm inflammation by knocking down the kind of acidity that leads to throat irritation. It may also help draw infections or irritants to the surface of your throat, where your body is better able to deal with them.

Gargle every hour or two.

3. Skip acidic foods.

Acid reflux is a common cause of a sore throat. Avoid soda, fried foods, and citrus fruits like oranges and lemons. Also, skip food altogether for an hour before bed. Eating before you lie down can promote reflux.

4. Swallow antacids.

If you think reflux is to blame for your sore throat, taking antacids or other reflux medicines could help knock out your pain at its source.

5. Use Ibuprofen

Ibuprofen can ease swelling and irritation, so it can help put a stop to the coughing and throat-clearing that prevents your sore throat from healing.

Just be sure to take your ibuprofen with food, and follow the dosing instructions on the label.