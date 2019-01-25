Pristine, deserted and rustic, this African lodge is as close to paradise as you can get on the continent.

Are you looking for a new, exclusive African experience? Well, then take a trip to the sparsely-populated Mumbo Island in Malawi.

While trying to compile a list of hidden African islands we want to visit in 2019, we stumbled upon this hidden gem located close to Lake Malawi.

Mumbo Island is a pristine and deserted tropical island with crystal clear waters and hidden coves perfect for swimming, hiking, snorkelling, kayaking and diving. The small island camp offers accommodation to only 14 guests in its private tents, which is only accessible by crossing a wooden bridge from Mumbo’s main beach.

Accommodation

The tiny camp has just five double tents and one four-bed family unit, each tent tastefully furnished with shaded decks, hammocks, hot bucket showers and ‘eco-loos’.

The whole camp is built of timber, thatch and canvas, and is perched on high rocks overlooking the water, blending with the African bush to create a ‘Robinson Crusoe’ atmosphere of rustic charm.

The three reed chalets and two walk-in tents are situated on the tiny islet of “Jumbo”, reached by a wooden bridge from Mumbo’s main beach. The dining area, lounge and family tent are tucked into the forest on the main island.

Chalets are set as far apart from one another as possible to guarantee privacy. Each chalet has its own en suite bathroom, deck with hammock and a spectacular view over the turquoise waters of Mumbo.

Things to do