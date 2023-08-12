ADVERTISEMENT
Movie in the Park returns with a sport-themed summer edition

Movie in the Park returns with a sport-themed summer edition.
This edition is expected to thrill attendees with a sporty themed experience which includes movies, networking, games, fun and an after party like no other.

Organisers of the experience say they aim at providing a better experience every year with its uniquely themed event.

The curator of the experience, Ihechi Opara mentioned that ‘with every year we always try to do something different and every theme is suppose to tell a story, give the attendees the opportunity to be part of something that’s never been experienced. Even though this edition was a summer edition we wanted something extra and a sport themed MIP just seemed like the perfect fit.’

Scheduled to hold at the Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, the experience will begin by 5pm with the movie starting at 7pm.

There’s a N200,000 cash prize to the best sporty outfit, courtesy Rockstar Energy drink. Asides that, there’s a lot of freebies, endless refreshment and cash prizes to be won courtesy the brand sponsors who can’t wait to immerse the attendees in an unforgettable experience.

Get tickets now for you and your loved ones to join the excitement www.tix.africa/mipexp

This edition is sponsored by Star Radler, Wild Turkey, Desperado, Rockstar Energy Drink, PalmPay, Oraimo, Golden Penny, Trace Naija, Clout Africa Twenties Tribe, Brila FM, HotFM and Pulse.

