On December 2nd, 2022, Moët & Chandon kicked off the festive season with a grand celebration in Lagos, Nigeria.
Moët & Chandon heralds the festive season with a sparkling effervescence celebration
#FeatureByMoët&Chandon
In more than 20 different cities around the globe, including London, Paris, New York, Tokyo, Milan, and Madrid, Moët & Chandon once again presented ‘Moët Effervescence’ — an exquisite celebration of togetherness and the joy of coming together signed with bubbles and light.
The Moët Effervescence party was a dazzling celebration attended by the elite members of the Lagos Society. Guests arrived dressed in splendour and elegance, keeping with the "Effervescent Glam" dress code.
With a lineup of spectacular experiences, striking effervescence installations and countless Moët moments to capture, the evening delivered the magic of Moët & Chandon.
The Moët & Chandon Effervescence celebration is never complete without the moment to "Toast For A Cause", which symbolises the House’s long history of generosity.
This was led by Beverly Naya who invited guests to raise a glass of Moët and Chandon to a worthy cause.
Moët & Chandon remains the champagne of choice to mark both significant events in history and personal celebrations, enhancing each toast with the spark of effervescence.
About Moët & Chandon:
Moët & Chandon was founded in 1743 by Claude Moët and elevated to international renown by his descendant, Jean-Rémy Moët, who dreamt of “sharing the effervescence of Champagne with the world.” From royal court to red carpet, Studio 54 to Grand Slams, Moët & Chandon has been bringing people together around thrilling, extraordinary moments. With the largest, most diverse vineyards in the region, the House offers a universal & versatile portfolio of champagnes for every occasion and palate. Easy to love, each creation – from the iconic Moët Impérial to the refined Grand Vintage Collection, the glamorous Moët Rosé Impérial to the refreshing Moët Ice Impérial – dazzles and delights with a broad spectrum of flavours and aromas to capture the astonishing breadth of its terroir. Through Natura Nostra, Moët & Chandon’s long-term sustainability program, the House works to protect biodiversity in the region and, since 2009, Moët & Chandon also supports philanthropic initiatives through Toast for a Cause. For nearly three centuries, Moët & Chandon has been the champagne of choice to mark both significant events in history and personal celebrations, enhancing each toast with the spark of effervescence.
