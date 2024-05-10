ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 common mistakes you should avoid when starting a new job

Oghenerume Progress

Avoiding these common mistakes when starting a new job sets you on the right path to success.

Do not make these mistakes in your new job [Skills for Change]
Do not make these mistakes in your new job [Skills for Change]

Searching for a job can be tasking. Most people put in so much effort in getting one and the excitement that comes with that offer letter is worth the effort put in most of the time.

Recommended articles

But then, the hard work should not stop with just getting a job as some people still make costly mistakes especially after they get a new job. If you do not want to be in this category, you should avoid some common mistakes when starting a new job.

Here are five common mistakes you should avoid when starting a new job:

ADVERTISEMENT

If you are resuming a new job, no one expects you to know everything, not even your employer. This means not asking enough questions will be setting yourself up for failure.

You should not be embarrassed to ask questions. Asking enough questions lets your colleagues and even your boss know that you are confident enough to ask for help. Hence ask as many questions as is needed.

Another common mistake most people make when starting a new job is continuously talking about their old job and sometimes making comparisons. It does not matter if your new job is better or worse. It is better to not speak negatively or even excessively about your old job as this sends the wrong message to your employer and even your new colleagues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Starting a new job can be overwhelming and intimidating. For most people, their first thought is usually to bury themselves in their assigned tasks and focus on that only. This is a common mistake to avoid when starting a new job.

If you are new, it is best to introduce yourself to your colleagues and try as much as possible to interact with them. These are people you'd likely be spending the next few months or years with and it is often better to establish a cordial relationship at the very start.

Another common mistake most people make when starting a new job is receiving too many phone calls. You might have been out of a job for a while and used to making long unending calls during the day. This should not continue when you are starting a new job.

ADVERTISEMENT
Avoid too many personal phone calls [Business Review Afrika]
Avoid too many personal phone calls [Business Review Afrika] Pulse Nigeria

When you start a new job, it is time to separate your personal life from your work and avoid taking too many personal phone calls during office hours.

Every workplace has its way of doing things. Sometimes it is how tasks are completed, team dinners, how meetings are conducted, unspoken rules, social events, etc. When starting a new job, try as much as possible to know the culture of your new workplace and try to adapt to it. Ignoring it will only make you feel left out and it is a common mistake most people make.

In conclusion, avoiding these common mistakes when starting a new job sets you on the right path to success.

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 reasons you keep attracting the wrong men, and how to change that

5 reasons you keep attracting the wrong men, and how to change that

Furex celebrates community at Leaderboard challenge prize presentation event

Furex celebrates community at Leaderboard challenge prize presentation event

Here's why you shouldn't rinse your mouth after brushing

Here's why you shouldn't rinse your mouth after brushing

Celebrating Art & Afro-centric Culture: Orijin's vibrant Odyssey at AMIAF 2024

Celebrating Art & Afro-centric Culture: Orijin's vibrant Odyssey at AMIAF 2024

The real origin of the viral Asoka makeup challenge and how to do it

The real origin of the viral Asoka makeup challenge and how to do it

How to leave a talking stage without ghosting

How to leave a talking stage without ghosting

Men, here’s how to stay celibate for a long time

Men, here’s how to stay celibate for a long time

5 common mistakes you should avoid when starting a new job

5 common mistakes you should avoid when starting a new job

READvolution by Munachi Mbonu - Joke Silva, others spark literary revolution

READvolution by Munachi Mbonu - Joke Silva, others spark literary revolution

Here’s how Prince Harry and Meghan’s visit to a school in Abuja went

Here’s how Prince Harry and Meghan’s visit to a school in Abuja went

What your zodiac sign says about you

What your zodiac sign says about you

Can you make a safe and effective sunscreen yourself?

Can you make a safe and effective sunscreen yourself?

Pulse Sports

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Corp members redeploy for various reasons [Punch]

5 reasons NYSC corps members want to redeploy

Akwaaba Manhyia palace

Here are the top 10 most visited places in Ghana

A tropical cyclone

Explainer: Understanding the naming system for hurricanes, typhoons & cyclones

The picturesque Italian island will soon gain a new attraction [Getty]

Couples can get married while completely naked on this beach