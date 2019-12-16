On Saturday, December 14, Miss Jamaica made history as she joins the list of black women to have won prestigious beauty pageants in the world.

The 69th edition of the Miss World pageant, which held at the ExCeL London in London, United Kingdom was another record-breaking moment for black women around the world. Jamaica’s Toni-Ann Singh won the beauty pageant. Singh’s win comes just days after Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa was crowned Miss Universe.

Singh won the crown after earning a standing ovation from her vocal performance of Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing.” The two runners-up for the crown were Miss France and Miss India. Singh was crowned by last year's winner, Vanessa Ponce de Leon of Mexico.

The 23-year-old queen celebrated her win on Twitter, sending a message of purpose to little girls around the world. She said,

"To that little girl in St. Thomas, Jamaica and all the girls around the world — please believe in yourself,” Singh wrote. “Please know that you are worthy and capable of achieving your dreams. This crown is not mine but yours. You have a purpose."

Miss Nigeria, Nyekachi Douglas made it to the top 5 as Miss World Africa while rocking her natural for the grand finale. She also came out of the competition as one of the top models in the world.

Miss France, who was one of the runner-ups and Miss World Europe is also a black woman. We can say that these wins have changed the beauty standards around the world today. This is a major win for women of color around the world.

Congratulations to the black queens!