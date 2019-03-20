The organizers of Miami Art Week are paying more attention to Africa, and Lagos in particular, as preparations gather momentum for the 2019 edition of the art fairs, which holds annually in Florida, United States of America.

Tagged “Èkó Miami,” this year's version of the annual Miami Art Week, set to hold annually during the first week in December, devotes one of its major fairs to African Contemporary Art.

Èkó Miami is the premier International art fair dedicated solely to Contemporary African Art during Miami Art Week. This is the first time Africa will be taking centre stage at this global event which will host over 20 international art fairs, 1,500 galleries and over 15,000 artists.

According to Toks Ogun, “Èkó Miami will bring to the world stage the most prolific and profound works that Africa has to offer. It will feature art from both masters and emerging artists on the African scene... This focus on African art is an indication that African artists are making significant inroads onto the global scene. Bonhams, Sothebys, Christies and other renowned International Auction Houses are beginning to pay serious attention to us.”

Ogun further stated that the aim of Èkó Miami is to promote and support indigenous emerging and established artists, galleries and for the further appreciation of our arts and culture on a global scale.

The programme is expected to attract 15,000 visitors over a period of three days.