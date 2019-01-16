Karo Ibada Omu, popularly known as DuchessKK, is our #WCW today!

Oghenekaro Omu is the founder of Sanitary Aid for Nigerian Girls (S.A.N.G), a non-profit organisation that aims to provide free sanitary pads and menstrual health advocacy for underprivileged young girls. She is also a marketing and brand specialist.

After hearing complaints from her friends and acquaintances about how the prices of sanitary products had doubled due to Nigeria's on-going recession, she immediately thought of how worse it would be for underprivileged girls in the country.

On the 15th of January 2017, she sent out a tweet saying: "Going to put together funds to buy girls in public secondary schools& IDP camps sanitary pads for next month. Hit me up if you want to help."

From then on, S.A.N.G. was born.

Within a week, she was able to raise over a million Naira. After that, Karo quickly put together a team of six outstanding women, that would deliver sanitary pads in Internally Displaced Persons camps and public schools in Lagos, Jos and Abuja states.

Karo and her team have assisted and distributed sanitary pads to over 8000 girls across seven states in Nigeria.

S.A.N.G. initiative now holds monthly Sanitary Drives, where donors can give donations or sanitary products such as pads, tampons, wipes, soap, towels, toilet bags, and undergarments to support girls from low-income families and females in IDP camps across Nigeria. She and her team also teach the girls about menstrual hygiene, handing out the S.A.N.G Period Handbook which teaches girls the basics of menstrual hygiene.

The initiative's main goal is to address the needs of 65% of the Nigerian female population who do not have access to sanitary pads. This, Karo has pointed out, can only be done through female health advocacy — getting the Government to cater to young girls in the country by giving them sanitary pads for free or at a large discount, even to the point where the organization becomes redundant.

When she’s not advocating for free sanitary pads in Nigeria, you can find her sharing her powerful opinions on female empowerment on Twitter and putting her words to work by making strategic partnerships with equally socially-conscious brands.