Meet Oga Duke, the new online sensation everyone is talking about

Oreoluwa Osoba popularly known as Oga Duke is from Ogun state Nigeria; he is a first-class graduate of computer science, has lived most of his life in Lagos Nigeria and he’s the last child in his family. Speaking of his childhood he said he was always the family comedian, also made people he was close to laugh and he had few friends. He also mentioned that he has some hidden skills like being a good singer and a good cook. Oga Duke is the boy next door who became an internet sensation overnight by introducing us to something so funny, sweet and unique that we can’t deny; Oga Duke & Duke and it is so cute to watch.

He started making content with his dog and had no idea he was going to become a sensation, over the last four months we can’t deny his name has been in every pet lover’s mind in Nigeria. With over 100k followers on Instagram, to becoming a YouTube partner and thousands of subscribers on YouTube we can’t deny that Oga Duke is a born star “I never knew I would be famous and never knew I would be a pet influencer or content creator” - Oga Duke.

Oga Duke’s love for pets has been since he was little and he always cared for them. “We’ve always had dogs while growing up so I wasn’t scared of them. I even almost got bitten by a street dog once; I ran for my life but that didn’t stop me from loving them” - Oga Duke.

Oga Duke speaks a lot on taking care of animals and he is a big advocate of animal rights and sends very inspirational messages with his content.

We have watched Oga Duke’s fan base grow fast; his unique duo with his dog crafted a perfect niche for pet lovers and comedy lovers. His interactive and very relatable content got everyone talking. The coolest part is that he creates all his content with his phone. Oga Duke believes that everyone should start with whatever they have and not procrastinate things in life.

Oga Duke can be called the King of Pet influencing in Nigeria as he has taken it to a whole new level, infusing it with content creation and skit-making which is a unique combination. Nigerians are loving it as it is a breath of fresh air in the entertainment world. He is a force to reckon with and we can’t wait to see what the future has in store for Oga Duke as he takes on the world.

Instagram: @ogaduke_

YouTube:@OgaDuke

