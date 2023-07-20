Meet new name for soaking garri according to Nigerians - Grocery drinking

Today, there is even a new name for it - grocery. If you have been on social media recently, you must have noticed the renaming and tush-ification of drinking garri. If you are lost, or haven't been keeping up. Here's a little breakdown;

1) Grocery

Usually, grocery refers to items or food products that are typically found in a grocery store. But in today's world (read Nigeria's terminology) grocery refers to garri. Garri you are about to soak in water and drink.

Usually, garri is accompanied with different condiments. Some people use groundnuts, milk, sugar, salt etc to drink garri. With this new naming system, some of these condiments also have their new names. Here are some of them;

2) Floating berries

Everyone knows it's tradition to accompany your garri with some protein. The most common option is usually groundnuts or peanuts. Today, peanuts have a new name and it is called floating berries.

NB: In case you haven't noticed, the water you use to drink garri is now better referred to as H2O.

3) Kuli kuli

Kuli kuli is a popular Northern snack made from dry and roasted groundnut. It is commonly eaten with soaked garri. With this new nomenclature, kuli kuli is now commonly referred to as chocolate crunches or waffles.

4) Sugar

If you are adding sugar to your grocery drinking, the new name is sweetener.

5) Fish

For some people, they take their 'grocery' drinking to a new level by eating it with dried fish. In this scenario, this dried fish is renamed as seafood.

6) Milk

If you are adding milk to your garri, it is now better referred to as creamer, milky way or Greek yoghurt.

7) Iced cubes

Pulse Live Kenya

These are now aqua cubes with the new nomenclature.