Meet new name for soaking garri according to Nigerians - Grocery drinking

Oghenerume Progress

Gone are those days where drinking or soaking garri is regarded as poor man's food.

Soaking garri has been renamed and tush-ified to Grocery drinking.
Today, there is even a new name for it - grocery. If you have been on social media recently, you must have noticed the renaming and tush-ification of drinking garri. If you are lost, or haven't been keeping up. Here's a little breakdown;

In Nigeria's terminology, grocery refers to garri
Usually, grocery refers to items or food products that are typically found in a grocery store. But in today's world (read Nigeria's terminology) grocery refers to garri. Garri you are about to soak in water and drink.

Usually, garri is accompanied with different condiments. Some people use groundnuts, milk, sugar, salt etc to drink garri. With this new naming system, some of these condiments also have their new names. Here are some of them;

Peanuts have a new name and it is called floating berries.
Everyone knows it's tradition to accompany your garri with some protein. The most common option is usually groundnuts or peanuts. Today, peanuts have a new name and it is called floating berries.

NB: In case you haven't noticed, the water you use to drink garri is now better referred to as H2O.

With this new nomenclature, kuli kuli is now commonly referred to as chocolate crunches or waffles.
Kuli kuli is a popular Northern snack made from dry and roasted groundnut. It is commonly eaten with soaked garri. With this new nomenclature, kuli kuli is now commonly referred to as chocolate crunches or waffles.

Sweetener is the new name for sugar.
If you are adding sugar to your grocery drinking, the new name is sweetener.

Fried fish is renamed as seafood.
For some people, they take their 'grocery' drinking to a new level by eating it with dried fish. In this scenario, this dried fish is renamed as seafood.

Milk is now better referred to as creamer, milky way or Greek yoghurt.
If you are adding milk to your garri, it is now better referred to as creamer, milky way or Greek yoghurt.

Ice cubes are now aqua cubes (Insider)
These are now aqua cubes with the new nomenclature.

Apart from these, what else do you add to your grocery drinking?

Meet new name for soaking garri according to Nigerians - Grocery drinking

