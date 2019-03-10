While gold is her signature, Lina also makes use of other blue, black and white colours in her strict pallete to create art that transcends media.

London-born, New York-based Liberian painter ﻿Lina Iris Viktor is a conceptual artist, performance artist, and painter.

In all her years in the creative industry, Viktor has had multi-disciplinary practice. She got a background in film which she studied at Sarah Lawrence College, photography & design training at The School of Visual Arts, and an education in performance arts during high school.

As a young adult, Viktor travelled extensively while also living in Johannesburg, South Africa for many years.

As an artist, Viktor creates her own mythology as a painter, sculptor, photographer, and performance artist, weaving together contemporary and ancient art forms. Her works merge photography, performance, abstract painting, along with the ancient practice of gilding with 24-karat gold.

Viktor has exhibited at New Orleans Museum of Art, Louisiana; Harvard Art Museums and The Cooper Gallery, Harvard University, Boston; The Kentucky Museum of Arts & Craft, Louisville; and Spelman Museum of Fine Art, Spelman College, Georgia. Viktor has engaged in critical talks, panels & lectures at Smithsonian National Museum of African Art, Harvard University, New York University, The Institute of Contemporary Arts (London), King’s College London, The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, Saint Louis Art Museum, and Autograph ABP.