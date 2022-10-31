Meet Jolade Tella, he calculates faster than a calculator

One of his friends posted his video on TikTok, and the number of views was outrageous, Jolade plans to maximize his newfound fame.

Jolade is a 29-year-old graduate of Geography from Lagos State University, who just completed his National Youth Service.

Jolade always knew he had a knack for numbers, it wasn’t just that he was good at arithmetic, but he could calculate at the speed of light. The lowest he ever got in a arithmetic continuous assessment test was 15/20.

Pulse Nigeria

He was playful and didn’t even think so much of it until he was in the University. He was sitting beside someone in the class when he noticed something was off about his sums, and he told him.

He asked him some arithmetic sums while using a calculator, and he realized that he was more than good at arithmetic - mind-blowingly good, he was excellent at it. After that, he made more videos and started performing at faculty events.

Since his video went viral, he decided to have a numeracy program to teach young children about mathematics, he even got contacted by a professor from the University of Birmingham on how he could teach her children mathematics.

When Jolade is faced with numbers, he sees the answers in his mind in an instant, he can’t explain how it happens.

He wants to go to America's Got Talent too, he watched some episodes where a contestant who is good with numbers was on the show, and he feels he has a much better chance than them because he uses bigger numbers.

At Pulse Headquarters, we decided to put Jolade to the test, and we were amazed by how accurate he was. Even faster than the calculator, it was hard to keep up.