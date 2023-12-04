ADVERTISEMENT
Gain weight in the right places with this delicious mashed kenkey recipe

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Gaining weight healthily and deliciously is possible with the right ingredients and recipes.

If you're looking for a tasty and nutritious option, look no further than the mashed kenkey (Mashke) recipe.

Combining the rich and filling Kenkey with the creaminess of soy milk, the sweetness of bananas, and a touch of sugar, this is not only a treat for your taste buds but also a fantastic way to add some healthy pounds to your frame.

Ingredients:

1. Kenkey: 2-3 pieces, depending on size

2. Soy milk (or any milk of your choice): 1 cup

3. Sugar: 2 tablespoons (adjust according to taste)

4 Banana: 1 ripe banana

5. Water: As needed

6 Roasted groundnut

Instructions:

Step 1: Prepare the kenkey Begin by cutting the Kenkey into smaller, more manageable pieces. This traditional fermented corn dish is a staple in many West African diets and adds a unique texture and flavor to our weight-gaining mashke.

Step 2: Gather your ingredients Collect your soy milk, sugar, ripe banana, and water. The soy milk provides a creamy base, the banana adds natural sweetness and thickness, and sugar enhances the overall flavor.

Step 3: Load the blender Place the cut Kenkey pieces into a blender. Add the soy milk, ripe banana, and sugar to the mix. This combination ensures a smooth texture and a balanced flavor profile.

Step 4: Blend until smooth Start the blender on a low setting and gradually increase the speed. Blend until the mixture reaches a smooth consistency. If it appears too thick, add water gradually until you achieve your desired thickness. The goal is a velvety, pourable mashke.

Step 5: Taste and adjust Pause and taste your creation. Adjust the sweetness or thickness by adding more sugar or water as needed. Remember, the goal is to create a mashke that suits your preferences.

Step 6: Pour and serve Once you achieve the perfect consistency, pour your Kenkey Mashke into a glass or bowl. The smooth blend of Kenkey, soy milk, and banana creates a delightful drink that's not only rich in flavor but also in nutrients. Add your groundnut and enjoy.

Step 7: Enjoy as a snack or meal supplement Whether you're looking for a satisfying snack or a supplement to your regular meals, this Kenkey Mashke is versatile.

It provides a healthy combination of carbohydrates, proteins, and essential vitamins to support your weight gain goals.

Incorporating the Kenkey Mashke into your diet is a delightful way to add healthy weight.

With the wholesome goodness of Kenkey, the nutritional boost from soy milk, and the natural sweetness of bananas, this recipe is a win-win for both your taste buds and your weight gain journey.

Experiment with the ratios to suit your taste, and savor the goodness of this unique and nutritious mashke.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

