Malta Guinness partners Tastee Fried Chicken & Food City to provide exciting meal combos

Whether coupled with tasty firewood Jollof, the mouthwatering taste of peppered chicken, or a delicious, glazed donut – a nourishing Malta Guinness is now the perfect complement to go with your favorite menu at fast-food chains in Lagos.

The outlets, Tastee Fried Chicken and Food City in collaboration with Malta Guinness will provide consumers with affordable and exciting Malta-inspired meal combos to spice up their lunch or dinner outings.

This partnership is part of Malta Guinness’ ongoing “World of Good” campaign drive where the brand seeks to empower consumers to enjoy Holistic Goodness with its nourishing and energy-giving malt drink.

Commenting on the partnership, Brand Manager, Non-Alcoholic Category, Guinness Nigeria, Ife Odedere, noted: “Malta Guinness continues to seek opportunities to share goodness and vitality with Nigerians. This journey is an extension of our commitment to creating a World of Good for everyone by providing great tasting Malta-Inspired Meal Combos.” He also noted that Malta Guinness intends to reach more consumers before the year runs out by adding more chains to the partnership.

To know more about Malta Guinness Meal Combos at either Tastee Fried Chicken, Food City or other upcoming restaurant chains, follow Malta Guinness on Instagram and www.Facebook.com/maltaguinness or check out Tastee Fried Chicken and Foodcity. For details on TFC or Food City outlets offering the combo offer, see below:

S/N Outlet Name Address 1 Foodcity 208, Egbeda Idimu Road, opposite NNPC, close to Twins Faja, Egbeda 2 Foodcity 134 Cele-Egbe Rd, Isolo Ikotun, Opp. GTB 3 Foodcity Lawanson Rd, opposite Access Bank, Lawanson, Lagos 4 Foodcity 37, Adisa Akintoye Street, Ketu 5 Foodcity Along Ikotun Idimu road, by Local Govt bus stop 6 Foodcity 245, Ipaja Rd 7 TFC 21, Opebi Rd, Allen Ikeja 8 TFC ENYO Fuel Station, Lekki 9 TFC 892A, Admiral Oduwaiye Street Olowora 10 TFC 22, Road 2nd Ave, Festac Town 11 TFC 16, Catholic mission St, Victoria Island

