RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Malta Guinness partners Tastee Fried Chicken & Food City to provide exciting meal combos

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByMaltaGuinness

Malta Guinness partners Tastee Fried Chicken & Food City to provide exciting meal combos
Malta Guinness partners Tastee Fried Chicken & Food City to provide exciting meal combos

Enjoyment is being redefined at your favorite fast-food restaurants! How do you ask? Your mealtime is getting a whopping refresh with the taste of Africa’s No. 1 Premium Malt Drink – Malta Guinness.

Recommended articles

Whether coupled with tasty firewood Jollof, the mouthwatering taste of peppered chicken, or a delicious, glazed donut – a nourishing Malta Guinness is now the perfect complement to go with your favorite menu at fast-food chains in Lagos.

Malta Guinness partners Tastee Fried Chicken & Food City to provide exciting meal combos
Malta Guinness partners Tastee Fried Chicken & Food City to provide exciting meal combos Pulse Nigeria

The outlets, Tastee Fried Chicken and Food City in collaboration with Malta Guinness will provide consumers with affordable and exciting Malta-inspired meal combos to spice up their lunch or dinner outings.

Malta Guinness partners Tastee Fried Chicken & Food City to provide exciting meal combos
Malta Guinness partners Tastee Fried Chicken & Food City to provide exciting meal combos Pulse Nigeria

This partnership is part of Malta Guinness’ ongoing “World of Good” campaign drive where the brand seeks to empower consumers to enjoy Holistic Goodness with its nourishing and energy-giving malt drink.

Malta Guinness partners Tastee Fried Chicken & Food City to provide exciting meal combos
Malta Guinness partners Tastee Fried Chicken & Food City to provide exciting meal combos Pulse Nigeria

Commenting on the partnership, Brand Manager, Non-Alcoholic Category, Guinness Nigeria, Ife Odedere, noted: “Malta Guinness continues to seek opportunities to share goodness and vitality with Nigerians. This journey is an extension of our commitment to creating a World of Good for everyone by providing great tasting Malta-Inspired Meal Combos.” He also noted that Malta Guinness intends to reach more consumers before the year runs out by adding more chains to the partnership.

Malta Guinness partners Tastee Fried Chicken & Food City to provide exciting meal combos
Malta Guinness partners Tastee Fried Chicken & Food City to provide exciting meal combos Pulse Nigeria

To know more about Malta Guinness Meal Combos at either Tastee Fried Chicken, Food City or other upcoming restaurant chains, follow Malta Guinness on Instagram and www.Facebook.com/maltaguinness or check out Tastee Fried Chicken and Foodcity. For details on TFC or Food City outlets offering the combo offer, see below:

S/N Outlet Name Address
1 Foodcity 208, Egbeda Idimu Road, opposite NNPC, close to Twins Faja, Egbeda
2 Foodcity 134 Cele-Egbe Rd, Isolo Ikotun, Opp. GTB
3 Foodcity Lawanson Rd, opposite Access Bank, Lawanson, Lagos
4 Foodcity 37, Adisa Akintoye Street, Ketu
5 Foodcity Along Ikotun Idimu road, by Local Govt bus stop
6 Foodcity 245, Ipaja Rd
7 TFC 21, Opebi Rd, Allen Ikeja
8 TFC ENYO Fuel Station, Lekki
9 TFC 892A, Admiral Oduwaiye Street Olowora
10 TFC 22, Road 2nd Ave, Festac Town
11 TFC 16, Catholic mission St, Victoria Island

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByMaltaGuinness

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

 5 types of pornography popular among viewers

 5 types of pornography popular among viewers

5 surprising facts about Queen Elizabeth II

5 surprising facts about Queen Elizabeth II

Dear men, here are 5 sexual fantasies women often have

Dear men, here are 5 sexual fantasies women often have

Malta Guinness partners Tastee Fried Chicken & Food City to provide exciting meal combos

Malta Guinness partners Tastee Fried Chicken & Food City to provide exciting meal combos

5 most expensive foods in the world

5 most expensive foods in the world

Best-dressed celebrities at the Emmy Awards 2022

Best-dressed celebrities at the Emmy Awards 2022

Nigerian celebrities who nailed the Woman King premiere theme

Nigerian celebrities who nailed the Woman King premiere theme

Try these 3 tips to help you cut down travel expenses

Try these 3 tips to help you cut down travel expenses

5 reasons you should consider having a court wedding

5 reasons you should consider having a court wedding

Trending

The first time the Queen visited Nigeria [Nigeriainfo]

How many times did Queen Elizabeth visit Nigeria?

Weight Loss: Avoid these Nigerian foods to help burn belly fat

Avoid these Nigerian foods to help burn belly fat

The most unique Igbo names for girls in 2019

The most unique Igbo names for girls

The Ooni of Ife and his new wife, Olori Mariam Anako [LindaIkejiblog]

3 things to know about Ooni of Ife and his wives