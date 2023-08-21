ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Malta Guinness brings good vibes to Bole Fest 2023

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByMaltaGuinness

Malta Guinness brings good vibes to Bole Fest 2023
Malta Guinness brings good vibes to Bole Fest 2023

Recommended articles

The brand flawlessly infused the event with an unparalleled burst of energy, vitality, and goodness as it brought its Share Goodness campaign to life at the festival, leaving over 20,000 festival-goers refreshed and bursting with energy.

Malta Guinness brings good vibes to Bole Fest 2023
Malta Guinness brings good vibes to Bole Fest 2023 Pulse Nigeria

The lively two-day celebration which was the fusion of roasted plantain (Bole), drinks, games and live music saw Malta Guinness refresh over 4,000 festival goers with ice-cold Malta Guinness and delectable Malta Mocktails.

ADVERTISEMENT
Malta Guinness brings good vibes to Bole Fest 2023
Malta Guinness brings good vibes to Bole Fest 2023 Pulse Nigeria

Guests were also treated to a 360-degree photo booth experience as well as a variety of games, including eating contests, Jenga and table-tennis - with winners being rewarded with cases of Malta Guinness and goody bags.

Malta Guinness brings good vibes to Bole Fest 2023
Malta Guinness brings good vibes to Bole Fest 2023 Pulse Nigeria

Ife Odedere, the Senior Brand Manager, Non-Alcoholics Category, Guinness Nigeria, shared, "We are thrilled to be part of the Bole Festival, where we can bring our Goodness Campaign to the people of Port Harcourt. Malta Guinness is not just a beverage; but exists to provide holistic wellness, nourishment, and goodness to Nigerians, fuelling their can-do spirit. Bole Fest 2023 was the perfect platform for us to amplify this purpose."

Malta Guinness brings good vibes to Bole Fest 2023
Malta Guinness brings good vibes to Bole Fest 2023 Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

As the ultimate enabler of a World of Good, Malta Guinness continues to champion the can-do spirit of Nigerians while promoting the greater good for all.

Malta Guinness brings good vibes to Bole Fest 2023
Malta Guinness brings good vibes to Bole Fest 2023 Pulse Nigeria

Bole Festival 2023 marks the continuation in a series of exciting collaborations between Malta Guinness and exciting consumer engagement platforms aimed at sharing Nourishing Goodness.

Malta Guinness brings good vibes to Bole Fest 2023
Malta Guinness brings good vibes to Bole Fest 2023 Pulse Nigeria
Malta Guinness brings good vibes to Bole Fest 2023
Malta Guinness brings good vibes to Bole Fest 2023 Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

For more thrilling details about the nourishing goodness of Malta Guinness around you, follow @MaltaGuinnessNG on Instagram and www.facebook.com/maltaguinness.

Malta Guinness brings good vibes to Bole Fest 2023
Malta Guinness brings good vibes to Bole Fest 2023 Pulse Nigeria

#FeatureByMaltaGuinness

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Malta Guinness brings good vibes to Bole Fest 2023

Malta Guinness brings good vibes to Bole Fest 2023

A man is misogynistic if he does these 5 things

A man is misogynistic if he does these 5 things

A woman is misogynistic if she does these 4 things

A woman is misogynistic if she does these 4 things

Menstrual Health Advocate representing Kano State vies for Miss Universe Nigeria 2023

Menstrual Health Advocate representing Kano State vies for Miss Universe Nigeria 2023

Guys, here is why you’re still single with no prospects

Guys, here is why you’re still single with no prospects

Ladies, here are 10 sex positions that'll hit your G-spot every single time

Ladies, here are 10 sex positions that'll hit your G-spot every single time

3 interesting reasons you 'shouldn't' date a Nigerian woman

3 interesting reasons you 'shouldn't' date a Nigerian woman

12 amazing sex positions for when your partner's on top

12 amazing sex positions for when your partner's on top

8 best sex resorts and hotels for a mind-blowing vacation

8 best sex resorts and hotels for a mind-blowing vacation

5 of the best photographers to come out of Nigeria

5 of the best photographers to come out of Nigeria

Lagos Continental wins Best Luxury Business Hotel in Nigeria at the Hotel Managers Awards 2023

Lagos Continental wins Best Luxury Business Hotel in Nigeria at the Hotel Managers Awards 2023

All women belong in the kitchen, right? [Opinion]

All women belong in the kitchen, right? [Opinion]

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid star Olga Carmona loses father hours after scoring winning goal in World Cup final

Real Madrid star Olga Carmona loses father hours after scoring winning goal in World Cup final

I thought Liverpool signed Caicedo — Wataru Endo

I thought Liverpool signed Caicedo — Wataru Endo

Ese Brume narrowly misses out on winning Nigeria's first medal at World Championships in Budapest

Ese Brume narrowly misses out on winning Nigeria's first medal at World Championships in Budapest

Manchester City star agrees to join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Manchester City star agrees to join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

New Napoli boss unhappy with Osimhen performance despite two goals

New Napoli boss unhappy with Osimhen performance despite two goals

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The phallic-looking creature [Mongabay]

The 'penis snake' and 9 other weird animals you never knew existed

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Meet the Himba tribe that offers free sex to guests and doesn't bath

The Gambia won the Jollof competition [Twitter/relishedrecipe}

Gambia beats Nigeria, others to win Jollof competition at West African food festival

10 slangs only a Nigerian can understand

10 slangs only a Nigerian can understand [Pulse List]