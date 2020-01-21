For those who recall, one of the games in the Big Brother Naija house was hosted by Lipton Ice Tea where each housemate was required to put together pieces of a puzzle to reveal the Lipton Ice Tea bottle.

As winner of the LIT BBN Challenge, Mike Edwards, got a 1 Million naira cash reward and a trip for two to Mauritius. At the end of the BBNaija season, he was presented with his cheque, and a little extra of N500,000 for his wife.

LIT January: Mike Edwards enjoys Mauritius trip with wife courtesy Lipton Ice Tea

Based on a recent photo from the former British high-jumper’s Instagram account, Mike and his wife Perri are already enjoying their extended holiday, which the BBN star has called a honeymoon, in the Island nation of Mauritius. The photo has attracted a lot of lovely comments from his fans and fellow BBNaija housemates. Kimoprah, who was also part of the #PepperDem housemates even hinted at the possibility of a pregnancy from their honeymoon, saying - “I’m coming in 9 months to eat oh”.

Lipton Ice Tea launched in Nigeria early October, much to the admiration of fans, who were both delighted by their suspense filled campaign and the unique taste of their drink. The “sunshine in a bottle” tagline has remained as memorable as the taste of their two LIT drink flavours.

In the coming days, fans will be expecting more photos from the star couple as they continue to enjoy their holiday.

