Life Conversations: Get to know the Lebanese men who set up Pause - a new espresso bar in Lagos

There is a new espresso bar in Lagos, it is called Pause with the interesting tagline 'Never stop.'

Tony and Teslim at the bar
Tony and Teslim at the bar

An espresso bar typically sells different coffees and sandwiches, but this one has many more things on their menu.

I met Tony Khoury and Salim Abdelnour - the partners running the latest espresso bar at Palms Mall Oniru, Lagos.

At the time I spoke with them, the bar had been running for just a week.

Here is how my conversation with Tony went;

I was in Nigeria last year for two weeks then I came back this year to set it up. I've been in Nigeria for three months now.

"The customer love the branding and the interior, it gives them a feeling as if they are overseas or in France.

"The general idea is just coming here to grab something to eat on the go, not waiting for long and, being served by a friendly face. "

"But we are in Lagos, and they love to have meals like jollof rice so, we are trying to add more bulk to our diet - like some ham and chicken."

"No matter what you are doing in life, you have to pause.

The whole idea was a comfortable place where people can get away from the hustle and bustle of the city of Lagos - to pause and relax and be refreshed.

We did some surveys on the kind of names Nigerians like. We wanted to use a French name, but we discovered that Nigerians were colonized by Britain and would not like a French name, so we decided to go with Pause because it means the same thing in French and English."

"I also thought of calling it a bistro, but that felt more like food in the evenings."

Tony believes in taking things slow; “I have been in the hospitality industry for over 20 years. I have many businesses in Lebanon. I would not start catering for a large crowd yet or even doing deliveries, I want to take things slow.”

When setting up this espresso bar, Tony was very particular about the kind of bar it should be; He took his time when selecting the staff and equipment. He wanted only the best. He pointed to the espresso machine; “This was nine million naira.” He says.

“We had to poach some workers from other restaurants.”

He used headhunters to get the best staff because having friendly staff was important to him.

Read my review of the restaurant here.

